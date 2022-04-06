IT’S NO SECRET

Some people do not subscribe to the words of the national anthem, “every creed and race can find an equal place”, Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings said yesterday, in confirming that a family-run company operates on Caroni lands.
The actual words of the national anthem are, “Here every creed and race finds an equal place.”
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been posing several questions to Cummings at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday virtual meetings, calling on him again on Monday night to provide answers as to his involvement, if any, in Caroni’s agricultural lands in Exchange, Couva.
Cummings was at Freeport yesterday where he kicked off the upgrade of the Persto Praesto Youth Development and Apprenticeship Centre on La Cuesa Road.
Asked about Persad-Bissessar’s questions afterwards, Cummings said upon closure of Caroni at the time, the family company took the decision to create employment by using some of the properties they had to assist some businesses in some communities in expanding their operations.
He listed several companies that received permission to occupy the lands, including Briko Air Services in Camden and contractor Gopaul and Company which occupies lands in California.
He said his business (PICAL Services Ltd) is family-run and had already been established prior to his entry into politics.
He said it was no secret that his business occupied Caroni lands, “so it is nothing or any arrangement as being suggested that involves any matter that is not above board.
“I cannot say why I am being targeted, but you know, it is unfortunate that we still have people who do not subscribe to the words of the anthem, every creed and race can find an equal place”.
Questioned about his company, he replied that it was a general contracting company, adding that he expected questions about the company would be raised, for which he had no difficulty in answering.
Kamla’s questions
On Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said that Cummings, who is the Minister of Youth Development and National Service, is a director and shareholder of PICAL Services Ltd.
Photographs of vehicles and heavy equipment, including a Range Rover, were shown at the meeting, as well as a video showing a tall wall constructed on the lands and trucks parked on the lands.
Persad-Bissessar called on Cummings to answer:
• are there any vehicles belonging to PICAL Services Ltd being parked up there?
• is PICAL Services Ltd the owner or tenant of that piece or land?
• who currently occupies and manages the building owned by Caroni (1975)?
• does PICAL Services Ltd have any interest in the land and the building?
Persad-Bissessar asked Cummings to answer why these vehicles are parked on State lands and if they were given permission to park there.
She asked whether the Range Rover with registration plates PDS 12 is the same that Cummings uses to go to the Parliament and what was it doing on the Caroni lands compound.
“What business does PICAL Services and Foster Cummings have with that piece of land belonging to Caroni at Exchange in Couva?”