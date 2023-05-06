The World Health Organisation said yesterday that Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.
The announcement, made more than three years after WHO declared the coronavirus an international crisis, offers some relief, if not an ending, to a pandemic that stirred fear and suspicion, hand-wringing and finger-pointing across the globe.
The UN health agency’s officials said even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn’t finished, noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
WHO says thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week, and millions of others are suffering from debilitating, long-term effects.
“It’s with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“That does not mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat,” he said, warning new variants could yet emerge. Tedros noted while the official Covid-19 death toll was seven million, the real figure was estimated to be at least 20 million.
Tedros said the pandemic had been on a downward trend for more than a year, acknowledging most countries have already returned to life before Covid-19.
He bemoaned the damage Covid-19 had done to the global community, saying the pandemic had shattered businesses, exacerbated political divisions, led to the spread of misinformation and plunged millions into poverty.
The political fallout in some countries was swift and unforgiving. Some pundits say missteps by then-US president Donald Trump in his administration’s response to the pandemic had a role in his losing re-election bid in 2020. The United States saw the deadliest outbreak anywhere in the world—where more than one million people died across the country.
Need for pandemic treaty
Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said it was incumbent on heads of states and other leaders to negotiate a wide-ranging pandemic treaty to decide how future health threats should be faced.
Ryan said some of the scenes witnessed during Covid-19, when people resorted to “bartering for oxygen canisters”, fought to get into emergency rooms and died in parking lots because they couldn’t get treated, must never be repeated.
When the UN health agency first declared the coronavirus to be an international crisis on January 30, 2020, it hadn’t yet been named Covid-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.
More than three years later, the virus has caused an estimated 764 million cases globally, and about five billion people have received at least one dose of vaccine.
In the US, the public health emergency declaration made regarding Covid-19 is set to expire on May 11, when wide-ranging measures to support the pandemic response, including vaccine mandates, will end. Many other countries, including Germany, France and Britain, dropped most of their provisions against the pandemic last year.
WHO is the only agency mandated to coordinate the world’s response to acute health threats, but the organisation faltered repeatedly as the coronavirus unfolded.
In January 2020, WHO publicly applauded China for its supposed speedy and transparent response, even though recordings of private meetings obtained by The Associated Press showed top officials were frustrated at the country’s lack of cooperation.
WHO also recommended against mask-wearing for the public for months, a mistake many health officials say cost lives.