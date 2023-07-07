“It’s worse than we thought. My God, how could this happen? It’s total devastation.”
These were the words of a distraught Wendy Bhagwansingh on witnessing the fire that ravaged the Dansteel Ltd hardware store in La Romaine, yesterday.
Bhagwansingh is the daughter of Helen Bhagwansingh, owner of Dansteel.
“I would wish nothing like this to happen to anybody, especially now with the economy in Trinidad, there’s no growth; what is left for us to do? Where do we start to build back?” Wendy Bhagwansingh said. Losses have been estimated at millions of dollars.
The fire was noticed around 10 a.m. in an unoccupied part of the building where welding work was being done as part of the building’s upgrade.
Owner of the company Helen Bhagwansingh also arrived on the scene. She was assisted from her car to a wheelchair where she viewed the billowing smoke from the fire, which after about three hours was brought under control.
Wendy Bhagwansingh, who had arrived earlier, bawled out when she saw the blaze. She repeated the words “no, no” while being consoled. She told reporters that she operated the Trincity branch while her brother, Terry Bhagwansingh, operated the La Romaine branch. She said when she saw the fire, “I felt like part of me had been on fire also.”
She was heard enquiring about the well-being of staff members. She told reporters this was important, given the traumatic experience.
Terry Bhagwansingh was asked the number of employees at the branch, but said he had no comment. “I cannot speak right now,” he told reporters.
Dansteel, one of the biggest businesses in South Trinidad, stocks and manufactures steel, steel products, building materials, paints, tools and safety supplies, and household and garden supplies.
The company posted a note on social media saying, “Dear valued customers, please be advised that we are closed today (Thursday 6th July 2023) due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
High praise for bosses
Norbert Harris, an employee at the company for the past 43 years, was outside when he saw smoke. He said he alerted other employees. “I run in, and tell them inside: ‘See if allyuh get an extinguisher because it’s fire.’”
He said people then started to run outside the building and he speedily did the same. “The fire was coming from the top at the end of the building,” he recalled
Dansteel opened for business at 8 a.m. and cashier Cindy Bhola said she was dealing with a customer when the fire broke out. She said she contacted another department and, “The guy came down the ladder and when he answered the phone, he say it have a lot of smoke here, just run. We end up leaving the compound.”
Bhola, who worked at the company for the past nine years, added: “We didn’t even expect it to be like this. We thought it was something small and could have been resolved after an hour or two.”
About 60 employees were present at the time. No one was injured, but most of the workers had to leave their personal belongings inside the building when the fire broke out. Vehicles were towed out with a forklift.
Bhola said fire officials quickly arrived on the scene.
She was in high praise of her bosses and said she knew that employees will be taken care of. Over 100 workers were employed at the company.
Lack of breathing
apparatus
Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo said yesterday that construction work, including welding and fabricating, was being done at the building and the fire was seen on the top floor, including the roof.
It is initially believed that this led to the fire, which spread to the ground floor.
Bristo said fire officials, led by Assistant Chief Fire Office Ansar Ali, responded to the fire and additional support was requested.
Ali said there was a challenge with water, but the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) boosted the supply to the area. He said while they had four tankers on the scene, additional trucks were arriving.
The Express was informed that fire officials from Penal, Princes Town, Mon Repos, Chaguanas and Port of Spain were on the scene. Water was also provided by private entities, contracted by the business owners.
Bristo said the Fire Service had an additional skylift with aerial operations present to bring the situation under control.
He said: “In the building, there were a lot of different combustible materials, a large quantity of wood and other material on fire inside. We’ve seen additional oxyacetylene welding tanks in the building, but those would have been moved aside.”
Bristo said the Fire Service had foam available to fight the blaze.
He however said: “Our biggest challenge is something we have been clamouring for for some time—the lack of breathing apparatus in the organisation because...it offers the officers the opportunity to enter the fire to be able to get to the seat of the fire to extinguish it.... Our operations are stymied by that.”
Explosions were heard during the blaze, and Ali said these were as a result of propane tanks which contributed to the spread of the fire.
Items burnt and the amount in losses will be ascertained following an investigation. Bristo however said that losses are estimated to be in the millions.