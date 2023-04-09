Child abuse statistics can be reduced to zero.
This is the hope of Ronia Swan, child rights ambassador (CRA) with the Gender and Child Affairs Division in the Office of the Prime Minister.
But Swan also believes this can only be achieved if there is a greater understanding of the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child”.
In a phone interview with the Sunday Express, Swan opined that too many adults are turning a blind eye to child abuse.
“It takes all of us and a lot more of us to create an impact and bring child abuse statistics to zero. If more of us would report what we see or stand up for what is right instead of turning a blind eye, then we would see change taking place. Children are not lesser humans; they have rights, and these rights should be honoured and protected. All of their rights should be fulfilled,” Swan said.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, she noted.
“But this type of awareness should be ongoing. I would like to see communities keep this momentum of awareness going beyond April. Communities should come together to have their own awareness campaigns. Persons who are community leaders should take the initiative and come up with various activities to create awareness. People in communities should be encouraged to speak up, and children should be encouraged to feel safe enough to do so, too,” she said.
“We have to create a zero-tolerance environment for child abuse in our communities,” Swan said. “As a society, we always prefer to leave it to the Government or agencies to do it all. The Government has programmes, but communities must also look out for themselves, check on the children and be the village that raises the child.”
Child Abuse Prevention Month seeks to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse, Swan said, adding that communities are encouraged to share child abuse prevention strategies and promote prevention across the country.
A CRA at 16
Swan, 18, became a CRA when she was 16 and in Sixth Form at Bishop Anstey High School East and Trinity College East.
In 2021, Swan, who is also a former ASJA Girls’ College pupil, received four national youth awards in the categories of education, youth activism and service, positive youth development influencer, and positive youth message through film.
Swan said, “We live in a society where too often we say ‘that is not my business’, and then blame the authorities when there is another statistic. The Government has many plans for reducing child abuse, but the number of reports will not decline if we withhold information from the relevant authorities.
“I have a lot of love and enthusiasm for children because I am an only child. and because I grew up in a community with many cousins and little children. No child should ever be abused sexually, physically, neglectfully or emotionally.”
She said the majority of the time, the abuser is someone the child trusts, “which makes it even more unpleasant and offensive. I saw what abuse looked like from a young age because I grew up in Crown Street, Kandahar, an area perceived as the ghetto.
“There were children in my community who were neglected, sad and alone, and these are also forms of abuse.”
Swan said: “Neglect is abuse, and this is something that adults are not aware of. A child should never be neglected or left alone. When a child is neglected and left alone, although that is abuse in itself, it also opens the door to further abuse by adults who see that child as vulnerable.”
Swan enjoys her responsibility as a CRA. She believes her voice is being heard.
“The CRA programme aims to offer children a platform where they may advocate for their rights by teaching their peers and adults about their rights. I had the opportunity to serve on the National Child Policy Child Subcommittee, which allowed me to have an input over the implementation of numerous programmes. I was also given the opportunity to create social media advocacy pages.
“Last year, I had the opportunity to co-host the national children’s registry. The registry is a tool for monitoring child development and decreasing child abuse, neglect and exclusion in Trinidad and Tobago. I was also a part of the PAHO Adolescent Mental Health Youth Committee, and I also represented this country in Barbados at UNICEF on the effects of education on the Caribbean due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Swan was also a correspondent with the IIN-OEA, representing Trinidad and Tobago, where she was on a radio programme for a few months in Uruguay.
Represented
the Caribbean,
USA and Canada
“I also represented the Caribbean, the USA and Canada on violence against children virtually to over 30 diplomatic ambassadors around the world,” she said.
Swan said abuse can negatively impact a child for life.
“Studies show that children are unable to cope with school, they distrust adults, they have difficulty forming relationships with others, and they have mental health disorders such as anxiety or depression. Child abuse is a learned behaviour. If it does not stop now, when will it end?” she asked.
Swan, who is preparing for CAPE exams, said she will do all in her capacity to help bring child abuse to zero as she continues to advocate. “I have been on various platforms as an advocate. There is a school tour coming up, and I also work with children from my community and from my church. Everyone has a part to play in bringing violence against children to zero,” she said.