‘It was bad’

Mounds of mud, garbage and debris. This is what residents of St Ann’s and Maraval started clearing their homes of yesterday following raging flood waters which ravaged Port of Spain, surrounding areas and North-West Trinidad on Tuesday.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan toured both areas yesterday.
He told the Express, “(Tuesday) night we gave priority to road-clearing because we had to clean and pick up the garbage and the silt and in St Ann’s we took cars out of the river.”
He said clearing the riverbeds of silt and other debris before another heavy downpour will be given priority.
Two cars that had fallen into the St Ann’s River were retrieved lower down the river near Massy Stores yesterday.
The crushed and broken vehicles were retrieved with a crane.
Higher up St Ann’s Road, chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Anthony Roberts said they had been out clearing the St Ann’s Road since Tuesday night into yesterday morning.
He said the corporation had provided backhoes to pick up debris and trucks to haul it away.
‘Everything gone’
Residents whose homes are located near the edge of the St Ann’s River said they were worse off than everyone else.
Mervyn Morris, 64, recalled that the St Ann’s River rose on one side of his house while the rains turned side streets opposite his home into what looked like small gushing rivers which flowed directly towards residents’ homes.
Marlon Bruce said, “Basically it was the same thing with me. We were inside and water pressure caused the outside wall to fall away and the water was window-high and all below the door water was coming inside.”
One man seen working on his water-logged Toyota Corolla, which was almost covered by flood waters, said: “I could not even walk down the main road to retrieve the car.”
“Tuesday was bad, bad, bad and the last time it was this bad was in 1994 because like then the rain fell on the hills first and then all the logs and trees came down,” said Karlene Roberts, 52.
Higher up St Ann’s Road, Annalecia Boucaud, 19, said two families live in the extended home located near the corner of Simon Valley with a ravine nearby and the St Ann’s Main Road.
She said rains turned the ravine into an overflowing river which gushed directly into their homes. ”We lost two sets of televisions, beds, stoves and fridges,” she said. “Everything just gone.”
One of her relatives nearby was cleaning his water-soaked Nissan AD Wagon.
“The whole sound system is everything half-off,” he laughed.
In Maraval, the scene was almost the same with the dusty aftermath of the floods seen along Saddle Road from the roundabout near KFC all the way to Estate 101.
One of the worst-hit homes belongs Junior Cupen located at Walter’s Place off Saddle Road, Maraval. He lives there with his two daughters.
Cupen said, “It began as normal rain and after ten to 15 minutes the main road started to flood which was not unusual.”
He said he went back into his bedroom but became concerned for his two German Shepherds, Bella and Johnny.
Cupen said through the rain he released the two dogs who had been tied up in the back of the house and placed them in a kennel.
He said they lost a pet turtle.
He said that approximately five minutes after, water came pouring through his home.
He said he and his daughters had to run out and hold on to two gas tanks which were almost washed away.
“We thought we lost the two dogs but they were okay and right now they are at a neighbour’s home,” Cupen said.