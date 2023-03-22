‘It was courtesy’

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was acknowledged by each speaker at the inauguration ceremony for President Christine Kangaloo on Monday, despite her absence from the event.

Office of the President communications adviser Cheryl Lala told the Express yesterday that this was done out of courtesy.

Persad-Bissessar did not attend, having previously made it known she did not support the Government’s pick of Kangaloo for President.

However, Persad-Bissessar and her husband, Dr Gregory Bissessar, were acknowledged as Kangaloo and others observed the protocols in their speeches.

Former protocol officer in the Office of the President Lenore Dorset said this was not a requirement and was unnecessary.

“If the dignitaries are not present, you do not need to acknowledge them,” she said.

“You recognise the person for their presence at the function.”

But Lala said Persad-Bissessar was invited to the inauguration and the Office of the President felt it appropriate to recognise her.

“As is protocol, the Leader of the Opposition was invited to (Monday’s) inauguration cere­mony via letter from then-President Paula-Mae Weekes,” Lala said.

“Having not received an RSVP from her, the Office of the President thought it both courteous and prudent to acknowledge the Leader of the Opposition in the salutations.”

Persad-Bissessar was not the only United National Congress (UNC) member to boycott the inauguration.

All 19 elected UNC members from the House of Representatives and the six UNC senators also chose not to attend.

The Opposition had rejected Kangaloo for President as Persad-Bissessar said, in January this year, that Kangaloo and her family were deeply entrenched within the PNM.

The Opposition no­minated senior counsel Israel Khan for the presidency, but the Electoral College voted overwhelmingly in favour of Kangaloo.

Persad-Bissessar told the Express on Monday that she would work with the new President.

“I have worked with three former presidents in line with my constitutional duties and I will continue to do so,” she said.

