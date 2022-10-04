“I am still shaken up, feeling awful. It was like a scene from a horror movie.”
So said Dragon Boat Federation president Keith Dalip following the grisly discovery of a dismembered body in the waters off Chaguaramas around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Dalip said he was relieved two school rowing teams had not yet gone into the water at Williams Bay, where the body was floating.
Western Division police said they believed the dismembered body was disposed of in garbage bags close to the shoreline before high tide pulled it into the sea.
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard retrieved the body parts and police believe the deceased is a male but have been unable to identify him.
In a phone interview yesterday, Dalip related: “I was on the shore when the adult team told me about it. My heart sank. It felt weird. Crime is in your face, it’s come so close to home. The country just had the ordeal of the Pennywise heist. I am still struggling with my emotions. It’s sad for the country.”
He added: “I am somewhat relieved that the adults and not the children and young people were out there. I know it was traumatic for them. I had two school teams waiting to go out. When I got the horrible news, I shut down everything. I told them, ‘You are not going out again today’. We were able to spare them the grisly details. We have to protect our children.”
Describing the discovery, Dalip said: “You could see the objects in the distance but you could not make it out. When the Coast Guard came, they shut down the whole area. It was locked down, but by midday we were able to go out on the water. Everything was back to normal.
“We have a lot of women, a lot of them who are cancer survivors engage in dragon boat racing for therapy. A lot of them came after and they expressed shock.”