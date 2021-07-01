Kidana Silpa

THUMBS UP: Friends Kidana Silpa, from left, Kiera Charles, Faith De Freitas and Adaeza Delecia celebrate with a thumbs up after completing their Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam at the Nelson Street Girls’ RC School yesterday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Relieved that SEA is over!

That’s how Standard Five pupils throughout the country said they felt after sitting yesterday’s Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) examination.

Having not attending physical school since March 2020 and faced with a delayed SEA examination, many pupils said they were happy to have finally sat the exam. Speaking with the Express, several pupils described the examination as “easy”.

Minutes after exiting the examination room, 11-year-old pupil of Nelson Street Boys’ Primary School, Josiah Stanislaus, excitingly exclaimed: “It was real good!”

Right next-door at Nelson Street Girls’ RC Primary School, Keira Charles said, “It was easy!”

And at Sacred Heart Boys’ RC School, pupil Tyrone Evans Assee said, “Everything was fine and I’m just hoping that I get a good school, and I know that I tried my best.”

The pupils and their parents all told the Express they were happy to get the exam over with and not have to wait any longer.

Stanislaus’ mother, Melissa, said, “It wasn’t easy, but we got the job done.”

Other parents told the Express it was a difficult transition for their children to adapt to online learning, but they pushed through.

Many of them praised teachers for always being available to assist online.

When asked what the favourite subject of the examination was, many pupils said mathematics was the easiest, with creative writing coming in at a close second.

When asked how it felt to return to physical school with their peers yesterday, Stanislaus said, “It felt very happy and ­exciting.”

Moulton Hall Methodist Primary School pupil Jalem James said, “It felt good because I was missing everybody,” while pupil Kielanna Roderick said, “It was a little sad because I missed them.”

The Express observed all the pupils wearing mandatory masks while on the schools’ compounds, and maintaining their distance from each other.

Pupils said they were each given a pencil case and stationery before the start of the exam, as well as food and beverages during their break.

Pupils also had to wash and sanitise their hands as they entered their schools’ compounds, have their temperature taken and answer a Covid-19 questionnaire.

Though parents said they were pleased with the health safety precautions taken, others hoped that more would have been done, especially for at-risk pupils.

Charles’ mother, Nakeisha Humphrey, told the Express her daughter suffers from chronic asthma, but no extra precautions were taken for pupils with health concerns.

She said parents of children with health issues were asked to bring in medi­cal certificates before the day of the exa­mination, but the school informed her that there were insufficient testers to assist such pupils on the day of the examination.

As a parent she said she felt nervous but at the same time her daughter “wanted to get it over with” after becoming despondent the first time the exam was pushed back to yesterday’s date.

The original date of SEA was June 10.

