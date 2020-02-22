Iwer finds redemption

Iwer! Iwer! Iwer!

That repetitive chant, 1,000-plus voices strong, heralded the return of Neil “Iwer” George to soca supremacy long before any results were read on Saturday morning at the International Soca Monarch (ISM) final.

The Point Fortin-born veteran soca performer secured his fourth overall ISM title and second power soca category win, with an emphatic performance of his Road March contending collaboration with Kees Dieffenthaller — “Stage Gone Bad” — at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.