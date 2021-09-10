J&J jab comes to City Gate

“I got a stuffy nose but I feel good. I was not scared to take the vaccine.”
So said Blanchisseuse resident Lloyd Ann Williams, 34, after she became the first recipient of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the “One Shot and Done” vaccination drive hosted by the North West Regional Health Authority at the City Gate terminal in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh presented her with a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bag and water bottle.
Williams, a business administrative assistant at the Finance Ministry, said: “It’s also the first time I met the minister. He’s affable. Really cool. Just like his persona on TV.
“I decided to take it and get it over. Then I took my nephew to get his Pfizer at the Paddock (at Queen’s Park Savannah). He did not get through. He has to get a written letter from his parents.
“I am encouraging people to take the vaccines—whatever is there—so we can get back to as normal as possible.”
68 people vaccinated
On a lighter note, Williams explained that her father was named Lloyd, “hence I’m Lloyd Ann. My mother is Diane.”
NWRHA chief executive Salisha Baksh, who was present at the drive earlier yesterday, told the Express later in the afternoon: “We vaccinated about 68 people from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. It was very good.
“We have to go to the malls (today). From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., we will be at Long Circular, West Mall and Starlite Shopping Plaza.
“NWRHA continues its drive at the Paddock and the Stadium.”
She said in a phone interview: “We are working in conjunction with Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds at three sites (St Barb’s Basketball Court/Beetham Community Centre/Laventille Rhythm Section) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We want to encourage people to get vaccinated.”
Among those who were vaccinated was Manzanilla resident Charmaine Mohammed, who said she felt only a tiny spasm in her arm when she got the injection.
Diego Martin resident Jenny Harper said she felt okay before rushing off to work.
Wheelchair user and Beetham resident Simone Joseph took her one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and also appealed to the Social Development Ministry to help her improve her living conditions and to grant her a food card.
Health Minister Deyalsingh said: “We had the first two people from Blanchisseuse. The beauty of it is one shot and go. City Gate is the perfect setting. We are offering it at the malls.
“We will be moving it to the Croisee. We want to get the people who are sitting on the fence to come off the fence and lean towards taking the vaccine.
“The turnout is good...We are lending support to the Education Ministry to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.”