J&J vaccine for prisoners, staff too

The Ministry of Health has expanded the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine rollout to include prisoners and prison staff, health workers and frontline workers.
In a news release yesterday, the ministry said these groups will also be able to access the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with persons from remote and coastal areas.
T&T received the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines last Friday from the African Medical Supply Platform (AMSP).
The shipment of 108,000 vaccines is the first tranche of 800,000 vaccines ordered through the AMSP.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said last week that persons in remote areas would be given priority for these vaccines as they may not have the means to be transported to vaccination sites twice.
He noted that the “one shot and done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be more convenient for people in these areas.
However, the ministry said the one shot vaccine would also be offered to prisoners and prison staff who are more at risk of exposure.
Last month, Deyalsingh revealed than only around 10 per cent of prisoners out of a prison population of 3,750 had been vaccinated.
“Prisoners and staff operate in confined spaces which significantly increases their exposure to infectious diseases,” the ministry stated in its release.
“To date, there have been over 320 Covid-19 positive cases from within the prison system. The ‘One Shot and Done’ initiative will reduce the re-occurrence of a Covid-19 outbreak in the prison system,” the ministry said.
The ministry said Deyalsingh visited the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison on Monday, along with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and other officials and took the opportunity to speak to both inmates and staff about the benefits of being vaccinated.
Priority for health care workers
The ministry is also making the Johnson & Johnson vaccines available to healthcare workers.
“The ministry continues to prioritise its health care workers who remain a high-risk, high-exposure group for contracting the Covid-19 virus,” the ministry stated.
“To this end, health care workers are once again being prioritised to receive another World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved Covid-19 vaccine to protect their patients, their families and themselves.
“The ‘One Shot and Done’ initiative will also be extended to all frontline workers across Trinidad and Tobago. Special arrangements will be made to vaccinate these groups,” the ministry said.