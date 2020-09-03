Former FIFA vice-president and government minister Jack Warner is "alive and in good spirits".
A post by the administration of Warner's official Facebook page confirmed that reports of him having contracted Covid-19 are true.
The Express reported on Wednesday that Warner is currently hospitalised at a State institution receiving treatment for the deadly virus.
Warner's Facebook page on Thursday stated "Pleasant morning all, the reports are true. Mr. Warner has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in fact being treated.
He wishes to advise all, that he is alive and in good spirits, as always".
The Express was informed that Warner, 77, was taken to the West Shore Medical Private Hospital last Friday with a cardiac-related issue.
He was attended to and he returned to his Arouca home.
But his condition deteriorated, a source said.
Warner was taken back to the West Shore hospital on Tuesday where a Covid-19 test returned a positive result.
There was speculation about Warner’s health on social media yesterday.
Independent Liberal Party (ILP) political leader Rekha Ramjit told the Express by phone that Warner was a private citizen and entitled to his privacy.
She said when Warner or his family wanted to divulge any information, they would do so.
Warner is the second Trinidadian politician to contract Covid-19.
Former Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh tested positive and was in State quarantine before being discharged to his home.
Warner unsuccessfully contested the Lopinot/Bon Air West seat in the August 10 general election.