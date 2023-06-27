EXTRADITION proceedings against former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner have once again been stayed at the Magistrates’ Court.
This comes after Warner was yesterday successful in his latest legal challenge against the extradition by having the court refer several questions raised by him regarding his constitutional rights sent to the High Court for determination.
In November of last year, the Privy Council, in London, England, had cleared the way for the extradition proceedings to resume before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle at the Port of Spain Court.
But with him being successful in his application, the resumption of the proceedings will be prolonged until at least the High Court makes its determination.
Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, called a news conference yesterday afternoon to explain what had transpired earlier in the day.
He said on March 3, Warner’s team of attorneys, led by senior counsel Fyard Hosein and Rishi Dass, had raised what is known in law as a “specialty argument” under section 14 (4) of the Constitution
A specialty argument is a principle in international law and a particular process in extradition proceedings.
Warner’s attorneys brought the argument on the ground that the proceedings were unlawful in that there were inconsistencies between the offences for which the requesting state (USA) wished to extradite Warner because of different arrangements between the treaty to which the US is party and the local Extradition Act.
At the news conference, Armour said under Section 14 (4), the argument can be raised before any court apart from the High Court and the Court of Appeal.
While this argument was shot down by the Privy Council when it delivered its judgment on November 17, Warner again raised it, this time successfully at the Magistrates’ Court. He said the only way the application could have been refused was if the magistrate had found it to be either frivolous or vexatious.
In this instance she did not.
Magistrate’s findings
But the Attorney General said he was “disturbed” by the magistrate’s findings of fact.
This was especially so given that the only piece of evidence she had before her was an affidavit by Warner himself.
“The Chief Magistrate went on to make findings of fact which disturbed me, and I say that with all due respect because all that was before her was the affidavit of Mr Warner and no evidence from any other parties and no cross-examination of anybody at all,” said Armour.
He said following the ruling he had been in touch with Pamela Elder, SC, one of the leading attorneys for the State in the matter, and she had given him the assurance that she will be meeting with the rest of the legal team to review “with some concern” the decision of the magistrate.
Armour said, in his view, it appeared as though there was no justification for the finding of fact that the magistrate permitted herself to arrive at.
“I would be meeting with the legal team team led by Mr James Lewis (KC) and Mrs Elder after they have met in order to take their advice regarding the steps the Government must take to continue to insist on all persons coming before the courts so that justice must be done (and) to continue to adhere to due process and in due course to get the full determination of the High Court on Mr Warner’s several applications,” the AG said.
Armour stated that part of the nature of due process is that it is not always as speedy as we would like it to be.
“I think that this case is one such case and it is clear there will still be some passage of time before the citizenry is going to be able to repose with confidence on the final decision to be made in respect of the request of the United States of America to have Mr Jack Warner extradited to that country to stand trial for serious criminal offences,” he said.
The Attorney General stated he expected that in due course there would be a scheduled hearing of the High Court and he was hopeful that by that time to have received sufficient advice from the team advising his office and the team advising the requesting State so as to better advise himself as to the options available to the Office of the Attorney General.
The proceedings against Warner had previously been stalled when he challenged the process by which the extradition proceedings against him were carried out and he sought to quash the authority to proceed (ATP) signed by then-attorney general Garvin Nicholas in September 2015.
This was after the US asked for him to be extradited to face some 29 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering while he was vice-president of football’s world governing body.
Warner had surrendered to Fraud Squad officers on May 27, 2015, three days after the United States had issued the provisional warrant for his arrest.
After the ATP was signed giving the go-ahead for extradition proceedings to start, FIFA banned Warner from all football activities for life.