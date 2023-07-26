Jack hits road in blue

Having worn the signature yellow of the United National Congress (UNC) on Monday night, Warner hit the road yesterday in a blue National Transformation Alliance (NTA) T-shirt and started campaigning for the UNC/NTA alliance.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the former government minister said he expects the attacks to come heavily from the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) camp against him and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“If I were corrupt, I would have been a member of the PNM. A very high member. The fact that I am not in the PNM speaks for itself,” he said.
Warner said attacks against him and Persad-Bissessar will not improve people’s lives, and he urged citizens to open their eyes and not fall for PNM propaganda.
He said he will be walking the length and breadth of Trinidad to urge people to vote out the PNM at the August 14 polls.
Warner and NTA leader Gary Griffith walked together and campaigned in Lopinot.
Said Warner: “I begin to walk from today (Tuesday), I got to Lopinot with Gary Griffith. Thursday, I will be in San Fernando; Saturday, I’ll be walking in Moruga from 3 o’clock; and next Monday, from Sangre Grande, I will be going all over the country, carrying the message of hope and love and unity, and the need to get rid of the PNM, and more so (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley to save this country.”
Warner issued a call to all former UNC members to humble themselves, put aside their egos and return to the UNC.
He said if they truly love Trinidad and Tobago, they will not hold on to hate and bitterness as their priority will be ensuring this is a country where their children and grandchildren can have a future.
Warner noted that Persad-Bissessar, whom he described is the “Mandela of politics”, has opened her arms to them.
He said he was pleased that former health minister Dr Fuad Khan recognises the greater good and has signalled his return to the UNC.
Warner said he was so overwhelmed by the reception he received at the UNC meeting at the Centre of Excellence on Monday that he had to pinch himself.
“To be honest with you, I was shocked and equally happy at the reception I got when I came in. I couldn’t believe it; in fact, I had to pinch myself to see if it was true because at the end of the day, there were so many negative things that were said, I didn’t believe people would put that under the bridge and say let bygones be bygones,” he said.
ILP to be disbanded
Warner said the Independent Liberal Party (ILP, which he led) will be disbanded, and he has already had talks with members such as former leaders Simeon Mahabir and Rekha Ramjit, whom he said understand the need for one family.
ILP general secretary Indra Maraj issued a release yesterday, saying the ILP’s objective and purpose have always been to do what is best for our country.
She noted the ills plaguing the country, including crime, saying the ILP shares the UNC’s vision for a better T&T.
She said Warner’s return to the UNC on Monday was the first step towards a united movement.
Maraj said the ILP received calls and messages yesterday from people who are “immensely pleased” with the party’s decision to join the UNC.
“The second step will be to call a meeting of our membership, dissolve the ILP, so that our membership is free to become members of the UNC. This fight shall be under one banner, under one party, under one leader; for today, for tomorrow and for our country,” she said.