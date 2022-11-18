JACK LOSES 5-NIL

Jack Warner

FORMER FIFA vice-president Jack Warner was dealt a major blow yesterday when the Privy Council in London, England, dismissed an appeal he had filed against his extradition to the United States.

Yesterday morning five British judges—Lords Hodge, Briggs, Hamblem, Burrows and Sir Declan Morgan—unanimously held there was no merit in the appeal, and, therefore, it should be struck out.

It was the third consecutive defeat against the former politician on the points of law raised after both the local High Court and Court of Appeal made the same findings back in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Warner is wanted in the United States on a barrage of charges including wire fraud, money laundering and racketeering that allegedly took place over the span of 24 years while he was second-in-command of world’s football governing body.

Warner is also alleged to have accepted millions of dollars in bribes from South African officials in return for voting to award them the 2010 World Cup.

Warner’s fight against his extradition is however far from over.

This is because the appeal only revolved around a preliminary issue that was raised even before the proceedings could get under way at the Magistrates’ Court in Port of Spain.

The effect of the ruling is that it has now cleared the way for the committal proceedings to begin before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle, more than seven years after the indictments were filed in the US and him being arrested locally on a provisional warrant.

The proceedings failed to begin after a stay was granted by the High Court when Warner, 80, filed a claim for judicial review in 2016 challenging the process by which the extradition proceedings were being carried out.

He was seeking to have the court quash the Authority to Proceed (ATP) that was signed by then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi on September 21, 2015.

The ATP had given the go-ahead to the then-chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar to begin the committal proceedings.

Fair opportunity denied

In his judicial review claim Warner was alleging that this country’s extradition treaty with the United States was not in conformity with the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act. He stated that in passing the Act, Parliament afforded citizens certain protections that were ignored by the international treaty.

But on September 27, 2015, his claim was dismissed by then-High Court judge James Aboud who, while agreeing that there were minor inconsistencies between the treaty and the legislation, Warner’s concerns were exaggerated and speculative.

Warner had also argued that Al-Rawi failed to give his attorneys a fair opportunity to make representations to him before he signed off on the ATP, nor was he given disclosure of any evidence the US intended to use against him.

That argument was also shot down by Justice Aboud who ruled that Warner did not have the right to be consulted.

While the ruling of Justice Aboud was appealed, on June 11, 2019, Justices of Appeal Gregory Smith, Prakash Moosai and Andre Des Vignes unanimously held that the appeal had to be dismissed.

They said there was no denial of justice to Warner in the issuance of the ATP by the Office of the Attorney General.

In 2015 the United States Department of Justice made the request for Warner’s extradition for him to answer wide-ranging allegations of criminal conduct during his tenure as FIFA vice-president.

He was one of 14 charged in connection with a scheme to allegedly “enrich themselves through the corruption of international soccer.”

That same year he was also banned by FIFA from all football activities for life.

No unfairness

Yesterday’s ruling, written by Sir Declan Morgan, stated that the board was of the view there was no unfairness against Warner in the procedure leading to the issuance of the ATP.

“The offer by the new Attorney General (Al-Rawi) was inevitably subject to agreeing a fresh timetable with the court. It was the appellant’s choice to decline that opportunity. The Attorney General did not act unfairly,” the judgment stated.

That point was in reference to Warner’s claim that he was not afforded the opportunity to make representation prior to the signing and issuance of the ATP.

However, the evidence was that when Al-Rawi was appointed as Attorney General following the 2015 general election, he did in fact offer Warner and his attorneys the opportunity to do so. The invitation was extended on the condition that they agree to have a court-set deadline of September 15, for the issuance of the ATP extended to September 21, but they refused.

The court itself later granted the extension of time.

Representing Warner were attorneys Clare Montgomery, KC, Fyard Hosein, SC, Anil Maharaj, Rishi Dass and Sasha Bridgmohansingh.

Appearing on behalf of the State were attorneys James Lewis, KC, Douglas Mendes, SC, and Rachel Scott.

Full Privy Council judgment can be read at www.trinidadexpress.com

