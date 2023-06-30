Jack: People need to come out and vote

Former government minister Jack Warner has urged citizens to come out and vote in the August 14 local government polls if they are fed up with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and want to see a positive change in the country.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Warner, the founder of the Independent Liberal Party (ILP), said he will be campaigning in the background in full support of the united effort of the United National Congress (UNC) and National Transformation Alliance (NTA).
“Anything that will help to bring political change in the country is welcomed and if Gary Griffith and Kamla are together politically, then I think this can only augur well for the future,” said Warner.
Warner, who is active in the East-West Corridor and hails from Arouca, said there is a groundswell of disenchantment over the poor governance in T&T.
“You can see people are unhappy in this country. Everywhere you go, people don’t smile anymore, people are very disappointed. But, at the end of the day, it is up to the people to make the change they want to see in the country,” he said.
Warner, a former UNC chairman and co-leader said he has spent years in service to Trinidad and Tobago and he will never turn his back on his country.
He noted that the local government polls do not attract widespread attention as a general election poll, and the voter turnout is always poor.
However, he said this year a resounding message must be sent to the Rowley Government, especially when it comes to speaking out against issues like crime and unemployment.
“People need to change the paradigm and come out and vote,” he said.
He expressed disappointment that the youth seem to be detached from the politics, and he expressed hope this would change with motivation.
Under an “accommodation” arrangement, the UNC will field 110 candidates and the NTA, 31 candidates, in the local government election.
Smaller parties such as the ILP and the Movement for National Development (MND) will be lending support to the UNC/NTA campaigns.
Both Warner and Griffith served as Government members under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar People’s Partnership administration.
Former Partnership members have also returned, including former attorney general Garvin Nicholas, now MND leader.
Nicholas was listed by the NTA as one of their proposed aldermen for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.
Former minister of the people and social development Christine Newallo-Hosein is also part of the NTA’s governance team; as well as Griffith’s wife, Nicole Dyer-Griffith, who served as a senator and former parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Former Arima mayor Ghassan Yousef is also part of the NTA’s team.