McDonald Jacob

New responsibility: Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
 
Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has been appointed the accounting officer for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
This was announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in a statement yesterday evening.
It comes as Jacob’s appointment as acting Commissioner of Police came to an end on Friday, which followed a High Court ruling on Thursday.
On Thursday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo ruled that the acting appointments of Jacob and Gary Griffith by the previous Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) were illegal and unconstitutional, since they were not done in accordance with provisions set out in Section 123 of the Constitution.
Imbert’s statement said the new appointment is in accordance with Section 2 of the Exchequer and Audit Act, Chap 69:01 and Regulation 3 of the Financial Regulations, and took effect from October 15, 2021 until further notice.
Imbert added that Jacob was confirmed by the Parliament in his substantive position of Deputy Commissioner of Police in April 2021.
There is currently no one serving in the CoP role.
Jacob, who is the only confirmed DCP in the TTPS, currently leads the organisation as he is the most senior officer.

