Jacob: Brazen attack by gangs

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob worried about what appears to be an escalation in gang violence.
He was speaking to the Express yesterday following the double murder at South Park mall in San Fernando.
He said, on the surface, the killings appeared to be gang/drug-related.
Jacob said there seems to be a worrying trend of gang violence escalation following what he described as a significant merger last year between the street gangs and several white-collar enterprise gangs.
“It is alarming the brazen approach that these gangs are taking to carry out their actions as occurred yesterday in those public spaces, where persons are expected to feel that level of comfort going about their daily activities,” Jacob said.
He said conventional and white-collar gangs are creating havoc for the police as criminals are now coming into the country to carry out hits and then leaving.
“That is the reason why we have to be continually working with our international partners and hardening our approaches in dealing with local gangs. Our efforts are to remove the illegal guns off the street. We intend not to be defeated and will continue the projects we have in the pipeline to help combat the murders,” he said.
He said police officers are working to deal with the escalation in gang violence.
“In the month of December the Police Service was able to reduce the number of murders when compared to the other months last year. However, we are again seeing the increase in murders in January but all our officers are being relentless in reducing the numbers and arresting the persons responsible,” Jacob said.
Asked about the murder toll passing last year’s January numbers, Jacob said, statistically, the month of January tends to be high in terms of killings in the country.