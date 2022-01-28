Jacob: Brazen attack by gangs

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob worried about what appears to be an escalation in gang violence.

He was speaking to the Express yesterday following the double murder at South Park mall in San Fernando.

He said, on the surface, the killings appeared to be gang/drug-related.

Jacob said there seems to be a worrying trend of gang violence escalation following what he described as a significant merger last year between the street gangs and several white-collar enterprise gangs.

“It is alarming the brazen approach that these gangs are taking to carry out their actions as occurred yesterday in those public spaces, where persons are expected to feel that level of comfort going about their daily activities,” Jacob said.

He said conventional and white-collar gangs are creating havoc for the police as criminals are now coming into the country to carry out hits and then leaving.

“That is the reason why we have to be continually working with our international partners and hardening our approaches in dealing with local gangs. Our efforts are to remove the illegal guns off the street. We intend not to be defeated and will continue the projects we have in the pipeline to help combat the murders,” he said.

He said police officers are working to deal with the escalation in gang violence.

“In the month of December the Police Service was able to reduce the number of murders when compared to the other months last year. However, we are again seeing the increase in murders in January but all our officers are being relentless in reducing the numbers and arresting the persons responsible,” Jacob said.

Asked about the murder toll passing last year’s January numbers, Jacob said, statistically, the month of January tends to be high in terms of killings in the country.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Griffith, lawyers ‘flabbergasted’, want copy

Griffith, lawyers ‘flabbergasted’, want copy

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith and his attorneys were “flabbergasted” by the “very serious and damning allegations” made against Griffith in a newspaper article with reference to a report prepared by retired Justice Stanley John.

And they want a copy of it.

The report was commissioned by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) following allegations of corruption within the Police Service in the granting of Firearm Users’ Licences (FULs).

Embrace life and be strong

Embrace life and be strong

Two weeks before she was found dead on a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago, model and actress Vanna Girod compiled her thoughts on life, death, love and spirituality into an 87-page motivational book she said was her gift to the world.

Jacob: Brazen attack by gangs

Jacob: Brazen attack by gangs

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob worried about what appears to be an escalation in gang violence.

He was speaking to the Express yesterday following the double murder at South Park mall in San Fernando.

Unconfirmed Carnival safe-zone list explodes on social media

Unconfirmed Carnival safe-zone list explodes on social media

An unconfirmed list of safe-zone events for the Carnival period began making its rounds across social media yesterday.

Branded with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) logo, the leaked document included events such as Monday Traditional parade, Kaisorama and Dimanche Gras.

Upbeat feeling for Carnival

Upbeat feeling for Carnival

Carnival kings and queens are preparing to go forth and registration will begin by Wednesday.

So said president of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) Rosalind Gabriel as she gave an update on Carnival 2022 preparations yesterday. Gabriel, a National Carnival Commission (NCC) commissioner, also said other stakeholders like the pan fraternity are moving apace for the event billed as a Taste of Carnival.

Recommended for you