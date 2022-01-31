Jacob: Changes coming

Administrative changes are being put in place to ensure the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) adheres to procurement regulations and that contracts are above board.
This is according to acting Commissioner of Police MacDonald Jacob as he responded yesterday to a Sunday Express exclusive detailing the findings of the Ministry of Finance Central Audit Committee’s audit of the TTPS’ procurement of goods and services and the hiring of contract staff between 2017 and 2021.
Jacob told the Express via telephone he had not yet received a copy of the audit report but said, when he does, based on the outcome of the report, “whatever is necessary to ensure that the TTPS adheres to regulations and requirements and how it deals with contracts will be done...and if there is need for any further investigation in the matter definitely it will be done.”
Jacob added:
“I hope that it comes to me very soon so that I can treat with it. But what I want to say preliminarily is that we have some information from the auditors that particular things are to be put in place...that administrative changes are put in place; the way the Police Service handles particular things.
“The (auditors) had conversations with me concerning major issues of it and I have put the administrative things in place to make those changes, in relation to the procurement and adherence to the regulations and also in relation to the contracts and things like that. And I await the official report to see what else needs to be done and if any further investigations will be required, then it will be done.”
Unauthorised expenditure
The Ministry of Finance ordered the Central Audit Committee to launch the audit last year following a Sunday Express report highlighting the questionable contractual hiring of TTPS staff.
The report revealed collusion and/or conflict of interest among stakeholders, fraud and irregularities leading to financial losses and reputation damage, breaches of internal controls, weak control environment, procurement non-compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, unauthorised expenditure and payments, the non-achievement of value for money and financial losses.
It also pointed to numerous instances of single-contract agreements approved in excess of the Office of the Commissioner’s delegated authority of $1 million and contracts broken up to bypass the delegated authority of both the Ministerial Tenders Committee and Central Tenders Board.
On the hiring of contract staff, the audit report found that contracts were issued without oversight of the Chief Personnel Officer.
It noted that some contract officers were paid salaries in excess of what was paid to a permanent secretary.
“There was no justification for the salaries and allowance that were paid to these officers,” the report noted.