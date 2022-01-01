Jacob: Cops considering probe

Special Branch is looking into whether there are grounds for an investigation into former Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad, and an alleged conspiracy to remove former top cop Gary Griffith from office.
This was confirmed by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob last week, in response to questions from the Sunday Express.
He said Griffith did send him official correspondence requesting an investigation into what led to his (Griffith’s) removal from office.
On October 13, 2021, Griffith, who was acting Police Commissioner at the time, wrote Jacob stating that Seepersad must be investigated for possible criminal behaviour tantamount to sedition.
Griffith noted that on August 15, 2021, he was appointed as acting Police Commissioner with effect August 17, 2021.
He said he was seeking an immediate police investigation into possible criminal activities conducted via the following:
lThe deliberate and illegal acts by the chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bliss Seepersad, of Misbehaviour in Public Office;
lRefusal by the PolSC chairman to perform her duty by having the substantive COP Merit List forwarded to the President, then Parliament;
lThe reports that I have received of external elements outside the PolSC, attempting to direct or influence the PolSC from conducting their duty.
Griffith stated that on September 1, 2021, he received correspondence from Seepersad stating that the PolSC had contracted Justice Stanley John to launch an investigation on two matters that were being investigated by the police, adding that the PolSC acted outside its authority to have such an investigation.
“There is good reason to believe that the PolSC was also influenced to act outside of the law. And I am prepared to give a report to show such evidence to confirm this,” he stated.
“On the 2 September 2021, I had a conversation with PolSC members bringing this to their attention, and based on that conversation, it gave me good reason to believe that they were directed, instructed, influenced by external forces to prevent the completed Merit List from going forward to the President,” he added.
“If this was indeed the case, then whoever pressured/instructed/influenced any PolSC member from adhering to their responsibility by withholding the Merit List from going forward to the President, and influencing/directing the PolSC to appoint Justice John to investigate a matter, then that individual or individuals would have committed a criminal offence,” he stated.
Directed and influenced ► sub head ◄
Griffith went on to state that a PolSC member informed him that there was Government interference in the process.
“I was in fact also told this by a member of the PolSC that they were indeed stopped and influenced by a certain Government official. The PolSC was moving at a pace to get the assessments and Merit List completed before my term ended on 16 August 2021, and they indeed completed it, but then came to a crashing halt on 12 August 2021, giving good reason to believe that there were external forces that influenced them to alter their initial objective,” he revealed.
Griffith stated that Seepersad was directed and influenced and did not perform her duties.
“I have reason to believe that Miss Seepersad could have been given a directive or influenced between 13-14 September, as on 13 September she contacted me and stated that we need to meet to rectify this matter as she is concerned as to the direction this is going. The next day, she stopped communicating with me, and a few days later, I received a letter of suspension. She never spoke to me since,” he stated.
“I overheard that Minister Hinds communicated with her to ensure that I do not return to office after my vacation leave, which would have ended on 20 September,” he added.
Griffith stated that if the PolSC had adhered to their responsibility and forwarded the Merit List which was completed by August 12, it would have eliminated the controversy and the country would have had a substantive Police Commissioner.
Illegal act ► sub head ◄
Griffith said it was reported that Seepersad informed the other three PolSC members that he was interfering with the investigation conducted by Justice John.
“It appears that she made this false allegation to remove a sitting Police Commissioner. This can also amount to sedition,” he stated.
“If any external element also influenced/directed her, they too can be suspects who can also be charged for sedition, by actually removing a sitting Police Commissioner from office illegally,” he added.
Griffith stated that Seepersad suspended him without the agreement of majority of PolSC members and when the three other PolSC members advised her to rescind the suspension, she refused, hence again defying the PolSC and acting unlawfully.
Griffith stated these actions also amount to possible dereliction of duty, as he noted his letter was also copied to the Director of Personnel Administration and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Griffith recommended that the police carry out their investigation by interviewing him and all four previous and present PolSC members.
He also advised that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Energy Minister Stuart Young be interviewed to ascertain exactly what communication they had with Seepersad in these matters.
Griffith outlined further points for the investigation:
lWhen was the Merit List completed?
lWhy was the Substantive Merit List not sent immediately to the President?
lIf any PolSC member was influenced or directed to withhold the Merit List going forward.
lWho selected Justice John?
lDid the PolSC chairman state that I was interfering with the investigation and did she lie to the PolSC to have me removed from office illegally?
lDid the PolSC chairman send correspondence to me to be suspended without the approval of the PolSC?
lDid the PolSC chairman refuse to rescind the suspension even though agreed to by the PolSC?
lExtract minutes of PolSC meetings held in August and September 2021, which would verify what I have stated above.
lInterview Justice John as to if he told the PolSC chairman that I was interfering with the investigation.
lStation diary and camera footage at President’s House to verify if the PolSC chairman met with anyone on 10-12 August 2021, which may assist in ascertaining who and if she was influenced/directed to break the law.
Another letter ► sub head ◄
On December 16, 2021, Griffith wrote to Jacob again, stating he had submitted three reports to him when he was in office as CoP, and also sent reminders after.
“After three months, I am yet to receive even acknowledgement of my report.
“Since, this period, I have been further advised that the Merit List was indeed stamped as being received at President’s House and that the PolSC chairman was indeed influenced, harassed, intimidated or directed by a senior Government official to return to President’s House to acquire the Merit List. If this is indeed the case, this also amounts to a possible criminal offence,” he stated.
“It is expected that this investigation would commence immediately, as over two months have passed and it is curious that nothing has started,” added Griffith.
On December 22, 2021, Griffith wrote to head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West, copying the letters he wrote to Jacob, and pointed out that he was yet to acquire a response.
No response from Jacob ► sub head ◄
In a social media post last Thursday, Griffith stated that months have passed and he has received no word on his request for an investigation.
He stated that the information he submitted to Jacob was not based on hearsay and innuendo, but based on “reports from other members of the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission”.
“Regrettably, McDonald Jacob has not even acknowledged receipt of the report, after four months, far less to have begun an investigation. This despite credible evidence supplied to him,” he stated.
Griffith added that he also supplied Jacob with a second report some two months ago, seeking an investigation into leaks at the National Security Council, which is headed by the Prime Minister himself.
“Another serious issue which warrants a criminal investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), yet no response or even an acknowledgment is forthcoming from Jacob’s office,” he stated.
Jacob responds ► sub head ◄
In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Jacob said the issue is being dealt with by Special Branch.
“The Special Branch will look at the matter and consider it and, number one, if there is anything to investigate at all, and if so they will do the initial investigation and report if it is to go elsewhere,” he said.
Asked if Seepersad or any of the other former PolSC members have been interviewed, Jacob said he had not yet received any information from Special Branch on that matter.
Questioned on whether any Government officials were interviewed, as requested. Jacob said “not to my knowledge”.
Jacob said he cannot say how the investigation will take place and if there will be need to interview any Government officials.
Asked if any documents and records from the PolSC have been requested and kept in police custody, Jacob reiterated that the Special Branch is doing its investigation.
Asked if he has responded to any of Griffith’s letters, Jacob said he did not.
Questioned again if the matter is under active police investigation, Jacob repeated that Special Branch is on it. “They are looking into the matter to analyse, to decide, number one, if there is anything at all to investigate and if they identify anything to investigate they will do some appropriate work and then they will send it off to another section. Not every report that come to the police will involve a criminal investigation. When we analyse, we’ll decide whether or not there is need for anything to investigate.
“You asked me earlier about Government officials, right and from the documents what I saw and some of the statements that were made I didn’t see anything coming across in relation to any Government official. That is what I can comment. I don’t know what the Special Branch arms will uncover and what direction they will decide but we depend on them to do independent analysis and from the analysis we will decide where to go and if there is anything to investigate at all,” he said.
—with reporting
by Andrea Perez-Sobers