JACOB: I DID MY BEST

McDonald Jacob said goodbye to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday morning.
He believes he did his best in every position he held in the Service, including as the country’s acting Commissioner of Police.
“The TTPS is where I’ve been for over 40 years. I can honestly say that I’ve done my best throughout my entire tenure. From the Crime And Problem Analysis (CAPA) to the work done in the Port of Spain Division where we saw reductions in serious crimes and homicides via various initiatives, to the work done in the Northern Division, to Project GRACE and the mediation systems, the TTPS has been implemented in communities,” Jacob told the Sunday Express in an interview.
“I’ve always given my best and done my best,” he maintained. “Even when I was fortunate enough to receive the office of the Commissioner of Police, at a time when we were coming out of a pandemic and the economy was what it is, I still did the best with what was given.”
He also praised his deputies and assistants.
“We did our best because I hold my Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in high esteem, as this is a job that is not about one man, but about the team that is there to lead. So as of right now, I just want to say it was an absolute pleasure,” Jacob said.
His first priority now is to spend time with his family.
“I’ve been working, so now, it’s time to ensure I get to see them and spend time with them, and let them know how much I appreciate them and all the support they’ve given me over the years,” Jacob said.
Launching Jacob Foundation
He noted, however, that calls have already begun to come in from people interested in working with him.
Jacob holds an LLB in law, with honours, from London University; a post-graduate degree in mediation studies from The University of the West Indies; a Master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from The UWI; several diplomas in police leadership and management; and is a qualified crime and intelligence analyst.
“I’ve already been contacted by persons to do some work for them within the area of conflict resolution, and mediation, and other aspects of community work. So what I will do after I’ve spent time with the family is to sift through the offers and find what I think would be most meaningful and then participate in it.
“I also have plans to launch a Jacob Foundation, if you will, to help with schooling and personal development of young persons between the ages of ten and 25,” Jacob said.
“So, when I’m ready, there will be plans I will be working on. It’s not a matter of standing still. It’s a matter of being appreciative of the work I’ve done, the work I’ve done with persons, and now the support from family I would have received, and to give back all that I would have learnt and all I would have experienced to the next generation.”
In a message earlier yesterday to the divisional commanders of the TTPS, Jacob indicated he was proud of his contributions to the Service, and called on the current executive to keep many of the operational plans that he had initiated in place.
“It was a great pleasure working with you all for the past 42 years. Notwithstanding the many challenges, my experience has been quite pleasurable. As I take my exit from the TTPS, I am of the firm view that the TTPS consists of many officers with the necessary skills, talent, knowledge, and expertise.
“This will allow the organisation to be further propelled to a continued higher level of professionalism in dealing with the challenges that confront the internal and external environment of the organisation.”
He also had some advice for the Service to make the country safer.
“Please do not make the traditional error of looking to start all over as we have already laid the foundation with several initiatives in place that only requires further enhancement which will make Trinidad and Tobago a safer place.
“Let’s continue looking at the TTPS as a learning organisation where empowerment and training will be the foundation for our success. I wish to implore all officers to continue and even more aggressively, support the administration now led by (acting) CoP Erla Christopher which is paramount for the triumph of this organisation,” Jacob said.
He ended his message by saying he remained willing to provide assistance, should he be called upon, as he was a criminologist and mediator by study.
The Express reported that as of 12.01 a.m. yesterday, Jacob was no longer a serving member of the TTPS, as his substantive contract as Deputy Commissioner of Police had ended.
In the interim, the TTPS will continue to be led by Deputy Commissioner Christopher, who currently holds the office of acting Police Commissioner.
Christopher, the Sunday Express was told, is in a similar position to Jacob, as she turns 60 in May.
At that point, she will need Cabinet approval to continue for two further terms, also under the powers of Section 75 of the Police Service Act.
However, the Sunday Express was told “things look promising” for Christopher as her leave had been bought out on December 12, which paved the way for her to continue holding on to the acting-Commissioner position in the interim.
Senior officials in the Police Service have told the Sunday Express they noted the timing of the buyout of Christopher’s leave, and when Jacob went on vacation.
They also pointed out that “certain cosmetic changes at the Police Commissioner’s residence in St James” had been made.
Jacob, who last held the office of acting Commissioner of Police, went on 35-day vacation leave on December 8, leaving Christopher to act as the country’s top cop.
He was expected to return at the end of this leave by yesterday, sources told the Express, and resume duties for another 15 months.
While it was noted that the retirement age in the Police Service for first division officers is 60, according to Section 74 of the Police Service Act (2006), Jacob, who is 61, was allowed to continue to work via the following section:
‘Buy out’ leave stalled
Section 75 states the President may, in relation to a police officer in the First Division, extend the years of service of the police officer after he has reached the prescribed age of retirement, for a period of one year in the first instance and, thereafter, subject to an annual review, for a maximum of two further periods of one year each.
Up to Friday night, Jacob had yet to be contacted about his third period or evaluation for this period, the Sunday Express was told.
Sources also explained that all discussions to “buy out” Jacob’s leave, which may have seen him continue to work had also stalled, effectively ensuring that he would not return.
This, sources explained, meant that Jacob would have had to apply for the position of Police Commissioner if he still wanted the office prior to this, as he would now be classed as a civilian.
This is because the Police Service Commission was already in the process of selecting the new office holder of the Commissioner of Police, and it was expected that an announcement would be made within the coming weeks, the Sunday Express was told.
It is unlikely that Jacob would follow this path, several sources told the Sunday Express.
Jacob was both praised and criticised for his performance yesterday.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, ASP Gideon Dickson, head of the TTPS Social and Welfare Association, said Jacob’s contributions to the organisation over the last four decades could not be ignored.
“We will like to take the time to extend our deepest gratitude and salutation to Mr McDonald Jacob for his stellar contribution to the TTPS and, by extension, the people of our beloved country over the past 40 years. He certainly was very knowledgeable in policing and was always willing to share his expertise amongst the ranks and file.
‘Service and patriotism’
“Several of the TTPS technological advances were spearheaded by Mr Jacob, therefore his legacy will remain, even though he may no longer be a serving member of the organisation. This chapter has closed, but we are certain another will open on the horizon and he will make another indelible mark.
“Our organisation wishes him the best in all future endeavours and says thanks for your service and patriotism in difficult times and circumstances,” Dickson said.
But former commissioner of police Gary Griffith said he had been made aware of Jacob’s message to the heads of the various divisions in the TTPS and that “Jacob should have practised what he preached”.
“After shutting down over 200 of my policies and firing the team that was responsible for the record reductions in crime during my tenure, outgoing acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who oversaw the worst murder figures in our country’s history, is now advocating that his successor keeps the policies and procedures that he put in place after he is gone.
“So not only is he not showing any remorse for the disastrous and key role he played in getting us to where we are at now, he wants us to remain on the course so that the ‘work’ he did to severely damage us is completed,” Griffith said.
In 2022, when Jacob held the office of acting Commissioner of Police, the murder toll jumped to 606, the highest in the country’s history.
In 2019, when Griffith held office, the murder toll rose to a high of 539.
Criminologists, including Dr Randy Seepersad and Darius Figuera, have both noted that according to their research, and utilising trend analysis, the murder toll was on an upward trajectory in 2018 and 2019, and if it were not for the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 toll may have arrived sooner.
Griffith has repeatedly dismissed these statements.
In 2017 there were 496 murders, 2018 saw 517 murders, 2019 saw 539 murders, 2020 had 402 murders, and 2021 saw 451 murders.
Calls to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, as well as current acting Commissioner of Police Christopher for comment on Jacob’s departure, went unanswered yesterday.