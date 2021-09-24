Jacob in the dark about TTPS release

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said last night he was in the dark over a news release issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), inviting the media to a news conference today with “Mr McDonald Jacob” and “Mr Gary Griffith”.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Jacob said he did not sanction the release and he cannot confirm his attendance at the news conference until he gets further advice.
“In relation to that press release and the way that press release was couched I wish to say that I did not sanction or authorise that press release. I have no knowledge of that press release. I did not authorise it,” he said.
Jacob said he “was taken by surprise by the press release because any press release at this stage must be sanctioned by me. I am saying that was not sanctioned by me”.
He said when a news release is to be issued, he vets it and gives approval before it is released and “that was not done”.
Questioned further, he said: “It is very suspicious and disrespectful and the necessary action will be taken.”
He said he is awaiting an explanation on how the news release was issued without his approval.
Asked if he will be attending the news conference, Jacob said he would seek advice on any participation on his part.
The news release, which bears the official letterhead of the TTPS, invited the media to attend a news conference at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, at noon today.
“In attendance will be Mr Gary Griffith and Mr McDonald Jacob,” stated the release, which was issued by the TTPS Corporate Communications Unit.
Jacob also lamented to TV6 News about the absence of rank or title in the TTPS release, saying that it was very disrespectful to the office of Commissioner of Police.