JACOB: MURDERS NOT OUT OF HAND

Six murders recorded within 24 hours on Monday pushed the 2022 murder toll to 249.
And while at a comparative glance to 2021, this may be a 45.6 per cent increase in murders from the same period when the toll stood at 171, it is actually on par with pre-pandemic levels.
For the period January 1 to June 20 in 2018, the murder toll stood at 269. The country reported 518 murders by year-end.
For the same period in 2019, it stood at 254. That year, the country recorded 539 murders—the second-highest annual toll in its history, second only to 2008’s 550 murders.
However, with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and measures implemented to combat the virus first being implemented in March 2020, which included limitations on movement and public gatherings, as well as new policing initiatives to treat with the situation, the toll noticeably dropped.
For the period January 1 to June 20 in 2020, the murder toll stood at 236. That year, the country saw 399 murders by year-end.
In 2021, for the same period, it dropped to 171. That year ended with 450 murders.
All is not lost
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express on Monday that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had taken note of this year’s jump in murders when compared to 2021, however, he pointed out that murders were within the parameters of pre-Covid-19 years.
And while he noted the TTPS was not taking solace in this, he said it showed why statistics could not just be taken quantitatively without a qualitative aspect.
“We are in no way taking any solace that murders this year are on par with other years. Far from it. We are currently in the process of initiating many operations, and are working with our counterparts in the NYPD (New York Police Department) to properly treat with the gang issue, which we have seen risen its ugly head recently in this country once again.
“However, numbers cannot just be compared on the surface. There needs to be a holistic approach. You can’t just look at statistics from year to year without analysing what would have led to these numbers. That approach can interfere seriously with the decision-making processes. And this is why, for me, I like to do trend analyses and make decisions based on what we’ve observed happening.
“So when we look at the numbers, we can see they are within a similar range for the pre-Covid years, and while we are alarmed and concerned, we are treating with the killings, and things are not out of hand. We are approaching and dealing with the situation as necessary,” Jacob said.
He noted at least 70 per cent of murders every year were linked to gang warfare or gang-related activities, while domestic violence and altercations, as well as random incidents, accounted for another 30 per cent.
And while he pointed out that 450 murders were recorded in 2021, it was within the 440 average that had been reported a year over the last ten years. He said this was reflected in the murder statistics between 2017 to 2021—at 496, 518, 539, 399, and 450 respectively.