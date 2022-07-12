Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob owes an apology to the Masjid al Hudaa situated at Richplain, Diego Martin.
The call was made yesterday by Yahyaa “John’ Karim, spokesperson for the masjid while speaking to the Express following a statement by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) that the police officers at the centre of allegations of assault and desecration at the masjid may have not only breached the law, but the Constitution of this country as well.
Karim said the masjid had been made aware of the PCA release and they were pleased, however, he firmly believed that Jacob ought to apologise to the citizens of Richplain, as he thought that the desecration of the masjid, as well as other allegations of abuse, stemmed from the “declaration of war” by McDonald Jacob following PC Clarence Gilkes’s death.
“We would like him to apologise to our community and residents of Richplain, because to us, it was his statement that Gilkes’s death was by a citizen and an ‘act of war’ without real proof is what led to other officers treating us very hostile. The officers would have felt empowered and would have acted like this based on his words. So an apology is best,” Karim suggested.
In the interim, he said the PCA’s referral to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the acting Police Commissioner had left the masjid with a sense of solace, as it made them believe justice may be had.
“We are most grateful for it as at the very least it shows that a semblance of justice still exists in this world. We know that next it’s up to the DPP and the Police Service to make a decision on what comes next, whether charges or what have you, but for now, we are very pleased with this,” Karim told the Express.
He said at the very least, he hoped the Police Service would further train its officers on how to interact with citizens and in religious institutions.
“We hope that disciplinary actions will come from this, and that the Police Service trains their officers on how to interact with people. I know that many of us would like to see further action taken, whether it be suspensions or removals from office, or what have you. But we are taking the hand that has been handed to us for now, and will wait to see what happens in the future.
“At the least though, we hope that all officers will go through training to either show them or re-sensitise them to how they need to interact with citizens. We say this because we want incidents like this to be a thing of the past.
“We want better policing. As it stands right now, officers have all the power. They can come and do what they want, and without any body cameras or footage to prove otherwise, the word of officers are just automatically believed.
“That is odd to me. Especially in a world where we know that some members of law enforcement, not just locally, abuse this power and take advantage of others. So till everyone has body cameras, at the very least I hope for better training,” Karim said.
The PCA release
The PCA yesterday issued a news release announcing that its investigations into this incident, which took place in April at the Masjid al Hudaa in Diego Martin, had been completed.
“Having formed the view that several criminal offences may have been committed, the PCA referred this matter pursuant to Section 30 of the PCA Act to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Commissioner of Police for the related disciplinary offences on 27th June, 2022.
“Additionally, having formed the view that there may have been several breaches of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the PCA’s dossier was disseminated to the Office of the Attorney General pursuant to Section 23 of the PCA Act,” the release read.
The PCA initiated the investigation into exercises conducted by officers attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Western Division Task Force at the masjid.
Several interviews were conducted and evidence was obtained that officers assaulted members of the Islamic community who were present at the masjid at that time and desecrated the place of worship while conducting their search.
This investigation also revealed that the party of officers involved in the exercise that ultimately led to the death of PC Clarence Gilkes on April 22 at upper Richplain Road, Diego Martin, were involved in the “egregious acts” at the masjid.
Background
On April 22, following the incident which cost Gilkes his life, officers allegedly stormed the makeshift masjid where women and children were preparing meals to break their Ramadan fast.
It was alleged the officers were hostile towards the members of the masjid and proceeded to overturn pots and containers in the kitchen in addition to destroying fruits and ransacking the chillers that stored the drinks..
In a legal letter that was sent to Jacob following the incident by a team of attorneys led by Wayne Sturge it was stated “members of the masjid began pleading with the officers to not walk on the prayer ground and prayer mats of the masjid with their shoes.
“The said pleas were ignored. To add insult to injury, the said officers then overturned the shelf of the masjid which houses copies of the Holy Qur’an before chasing the members of the masjid wherein one officer was heard saying ‘Allyuh go from here, no fast can’t break here today’.”
It went on to add that, to the distress of their clients, the officers returned to the masjid around 8 a.m. the next day and assaulted members and destroyed the phones of at least two members who attempted to video-record the incident.
The lawyers further alleged that when the officers were asked to show some form of documentation allowing them to search the premises, the officers said, in order for that to be done, the membership would first have to provide their deed for the property to the lawmen.
“When members told the officers they were going to contact our offices to seek advice on the situation, the officers left.
“Imam Razzaq and the rest of the Masjid al Hudda sympathise with the officers for the loss of their colleague but they maintain that the disrespectful, inhumane and blasphemous actions of the police officers involved toward their membership are unprovoked, unwarranted and unlawful,” the letter read.