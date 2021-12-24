Jacob: One out of 24 officers who died of Covid was fully vaccinated

McDonald Jacob

Encouraging vaccination: Acting CoP McDonald Jacob.

Out of the 24 police officers who have died from Covid-19, only one was fully vaccinated.

This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on Thursday.

Jacob noted that the fully vaccinated officer who died also had comorbidities.

Two others had received their first shot, but got Covid-19 before they could get their second and be fully vaccinated.

The other officers were unvaccinated.

Jacob called on police officers to take the necessary safeguards to protect their lives, the lives of their colleagues and, by extension, the lives of their fami­lies by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and sanitising as they continued to work.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, TTPS Social and Welfare ­Association president ASP Gideon Dickson made a simi­lar plea to his fellow officers.

While he emphasised the choice remained their own, he encouraged them to make the right one.

“Those numbers are startling numbers, but they are real numbers. We have lost real men and women who have laid down their lives for the people of T&T, and their names and legacy should not go unnoticed in these historic times.

“And so we want persons to educate themselves on vaccines and get the opinion of medical experts, in relation to your individual status,” Dickson said.

“In the interim, make healthy choices. Be conscious of what you eat and the environments you operate under. Be disciplined and responsible.

“Not just to yourselves, but to family and friends and colleagues.

“If you’re sick, please don’t dismiss it as allergies or the cold. Stay home. And get tested. Be safe and be smart.”

A TIME FOR HOPE

A TIME FOR HOPE

REFERENCING Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities in his Christmas message to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called for people—vaccinated and unvaccinated—to acknowledge not only their personal rights but also a duty to care for others.

He noted the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the world as he called for a renewal of humanitarian values.

Govt and unions still in stand-off

Govt and unions still in stand-off

The impasse between Government and the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) over the proposed Covid-19 vaccination policy for public sector workers is no closer to being resolved as JTUM president Ancel Roget stood firm on his position yesterday.

Special vaccine sites for public servants

Special vaccine sites for public servants

SPECIAL sites are to be organised in the new year for public sector workers to be vaccinated.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday said one will be located at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando and another at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain.

Teen among record 37 virus deaths

Teen among record 37 virus deaths

December 24 has now replaced December 18 as Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported that 37 people died from the virus yesterday, including a teenage girl. This was the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day.

NATUC: Staying at home without pay inhumane

NATUC: Staying at home without pay inhumane

The National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) says it intends to take action if Government fails to have proper consultation and come to an agreement regarding the “jab or no job” Covid policy for public sector workers.

The union has not disclosed what form of action it intends to take, but said it would come in early January.

