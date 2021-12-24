Jacob: One out of 24 officers who died of Covid was fully vaccinated

Out of the 24 police officers who have died from Covid-19, only one was fully vaccinated.
This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on Thursday.
Jacob noted that the fully vaccinated officer who died also had comorbidities.
Two others had received their first shot, but got Covid-19 before they could get their second and be fully vaccinated.
The other officers were unvaccinated.
Jacob called on police officers to take the necessary safeguards to protect their lives, the lives of their colleagues and, by extension, the lives of their families by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and sanitising as they continued to work.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, TTPS Social and Welfare Association president ASP Gideon Dickson made a similar plea to his fellow officers.
While he emphasised the choice remained their own, he encouraged them to make the right one.
“Those numbers are startling numbers, but they are real numbers. We have lost real men and women who have laid down their lives for the people of T&T, and their names and legacy should not go unnoticed in these historic times.
“And so we want persons to educate themselves on vaccines and get the opinion of medical experts, in relation to your individual status,” Dickson said.
“In the interim, make healthy choices. Be conscious of what you eat and the environments you operate under. Be disciplined and responsible.
“Not just to yourselves, but to family and friends and colleagues.
“If you’re sick, please don’t dismiss it as allergies or the cold. Stay home. And get tested. Be safe and be smart.”