Jacob refers Rowley file to ACIB

THE matter of whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is guilty of misbehaviour in public office for causing the Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner to be withdrawn is now in the hands of the police.
The list was withdrawn after Rowley met with then-Police Service Commission (PolSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information with respect to former police commissioner Gary Griffith which caused the Order of Merit List for Police Commissioner to be withdrawn. Griffith had topped the list.
The matter has now been referred to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Anti Corruption Bureau by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
The referral follows Opposition Senator David Nakhid writing six letters to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC which were copied to Jacob calling for an investigation into the Prime Minister.
By letter dated June 27, 2022, Jacob wrote to Nakhid confirming that the matter is receiving police attention.
The letter stated:
“Re: Fifth and Sixth letter
Re: Investigation into Prime Minister Rowley
I refer to your letters dated 20th May 2022 and 14th June, 2022 on the subject and inform that the content is duly noted.
Please be informed that the matter was forwarded to the Senior Superintendent ‘Anti Corruption Bureau Investigation’.
You will be apprised of any further development.”
‘It was me’
On March 14, 2022, the Express exclusively reported confirmation from Rowley that he was the “high-ranking official” who met with Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information on Griffith.
That information came from a Report on the distribution of Firearm Users’ Licences (FULs) under Griffith’s watch. Following the receipt of this information, Seepersad withdrew the Merit List and invited the Commission to reopen the vetting process and to agree to the appointment of a probe by former Justice Stanley John into the administration of FULs.
The news of the meeting, coupled with the failure to release the name of the ‘high-ranking official’ who had shared the information with Seepersad, created immediate controversy.
In an interview with the Express in March, the Prime Minister made the admission, saying that Griffith had been a “huge disappointment” in response to the question of whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he was prepared to admit that the appointment of Griffith as Commissioner of Police was an error.
The Express tried contacting Rowley for comment yesterday but there was no immediate response.
Preserving public confidence
On that same day of the publication of the Express front page article headlined “It was me”, Nakhid wrote his first letter to the DPP, stating there was an “admission” from the Prime Minister (via his interview with the Express) that he had misbehaved in public office which caused the Merit List to be withdrawn from the President’s office.
Nakhid wrote: “I am of the considered view that the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago was undermined by the two highest office holders of the country who are both entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the Constitution and the law. I am of the firm view that should an investigation of the actions of the Prime Minister Keith Rowley based on his own admission not be immediately investigated by your good office, this will have the effect of further eroding the public trust reposed in your office and may have the erroneous effect of giving life to a view that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is politically compromised. I close by prevailing upon you to do the needful so as to preserve public confidence in the rule of law.”
Between March and June, Nakhid sent six letters to the DPP.
His last letter dated June 14 he chided the DPP over not receiving a response, saying it was “discourteous and inexcusable” .
Nakhid wrote that the attack by a sitting Prime Minister on two of our country’s independent institutions is unprecedented and requires that they be called upon to account. “Do not take this lightly, as I will not resile from my position regarding the significance of this constitutional breach by both Prime Minister Keith Christopher Rowley and President Paula-Mae Weekes, and the deleterious effects subsequent to their actions resulting in further mishaps of the current administration. I end by bemoaning your continued silence and inaction on this matter, which like your conduct in the Durham matter serves as an indictment of your current performance as Director of Public Prosecutions, a performance that can no longer be tolerated by a nation witnessing not only a breakdown of our institutions, but the erosion of the core principles of our democracy. In the circumstances, I call on you, Mr Gaspard, to do better by the people of Trinidad and Tobago and to do so NOW!”
Response to CoP
Nakhid has responded to the acting Police Commissioner via letter dated July 10 thanking him for his actions: “Although I am well aware, as is the nation, that you were the unwitting beneficiary of the actions of the Prime Minister, Her Excellency, the President, and Ms Bliss Seepersad in her capacity as then chair of the Police Service Commission, I am steadfast in my considered view that your decision is not an attempt to pacify the nation or myself, as we continue to clamour for the rule of law to be applied appropriately. In closing, I remain at your disposal for any interview with your good office, and willing to provide a trove of evidence (documents, videos, audio interviews) that I believe can help your good office with the investigations herein.”
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Nakhid said he hopes the investigation will be dealt with urgently as he noted that the new PolSC chaired by retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones is working to appoint a new top cop by the end of this year.
“We have no trust in this Government because they have effectively infiltrated a lot of the independent institutions,” he said.
Nakhid said it is also “unhealthy” to see National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds “constantly hovering” over Jacob.
However, he welcomed the investigation as he noted that attorneys Martin Daly and Martin George had indicated that something was amiss with the top cop controversy that led to the Merit List being withdrawn.
Nakhid said he is of the view that Rowley, Seepersad and the President all misbehaved in public office but will await for the police to conduct their investigations.
However, he warned that he will not be silenced.
“If this (investigation) is done just to pacify or just to stop my letters to the DPP, it will not. We are looking for a thorough investigation and one that satisfies the public interest in terms of time frame,” he said.