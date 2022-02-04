Jacob reveals: Hitmen for hire

Police have confirmed they are investigating the alleged failure of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to transfer the motor vehicle registration of a car which he sold to former member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) Roger Kawalsingh.

Furthermore, this investigation “was treated with priority by appointing a senior investigator, namely Inspector Lazarus, the Second Division Officer in charge of the stolen vehicles Unit, Criminal Investigation Department/Criminal Record Office Department,” TTPS’ Legal Officer 1, Faith Walke stated in a letter dated January 4, 2022.