Jacob’s nephew, labourer charged in ex-cop’s murder

THE nephew of acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and a labourer have been charged with the murder of 46-year-old Syed Mohammed, a former police officer.
According to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Marcus Uriah Jacob, a 35-year-old handyman of Princes Town, and 28-year-old Daniel Harroo, a labourer of Orange Valley, Couva, were scheduled to appear in the Siparia First Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the offence.
The two were charged on Monday with the murder of Mohammed by Detective Constable Vishal Ramoutar.
Police said the men were also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Shot at home
Additionally, Jacob was charged by Constable Deena with driving a motor vehicle bearing false number plates.
It is alleged that around 9.15 a.m. on Monday, December 12, Mohammed, who was a businessman, was standing in the front yard of his home on Katwaroo Trace, Penal, when a white Nissan Versa motor vehicle drove from the street’s dead end and stopped where he stood.
A man armed with a handgun allegedly came out of the vehicle and shot him several times.
Mohammed fell to the ground and the suspect returned to the vehicle, which then sped out of the street.
Pistol, ammunition
Officers assigned to the Emergency Response Patrol Unit (ERP), Southern Division, received a report of the shooting, and responded.
Around 9.30 a.m., while proceeding along Rahamut Trace, Debe, officers spotted a white Nissan Versa driving in the opposite direction.
They intercepted the vehicle and, while making checks, the officers saw two men seated in the vehicle.
Both men were informed of the report of a shooting in the Penal district, and officers searched the pair and the vehicle, which yielded one Glock 17 pistol with six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The two men were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition, and the suspected murder of Mohammed.