Jacob’s nomination selected for debate

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to pilot a motion today, asking the House of Representatives to approve the President’s notification of the nomination of McDonald Jacob as Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Three nominations came to the Parliament but of the three, only one nomination—that of Jacob—has been selected for debate today.
The other nominations are Mark Hernandez and Andre Norton.
It is very significant that the Government only advanced the nomination of Jacob, since there is nothing stopping it for the three nominations at the same sitting.
There are three vacancies for the position of Deputy Commissioner, and this was why the Police Service Commission (PolSC) submitted three names simultaneously, which were sent to the Parliament and placed on the Order Paper in one go.
So the question arises, what are the prospects for the other nominations.
The validity of the Merit List extends for one year. So the Government has that period in which to consider the names. If the Government does not act on the two other submissions within this deadline, the nominations will expire. On the last occasion the Deputy Commissioner’s Merit List was allowed to expire.
On that last occasion (in 2018) the focus was on filling the position of Commissioner of Police, for which there was one vacancy. And because there was only one vacancy, the names on the Merit List for Commissioner of Police were considered one by one.
Deodat Dulalchan’s name was the first to come to the House, then after it was rejected, the name of Harold Phillip was advanced and then Stephen Williams, and finally Gary Griffith, who was fourth on the Merit List.
Merits and demerits
On this occasion, the Parliament could be considering the three names for the three vacancies for DCP at once, but this has not been done.
It would have been easy to have debated the three nominations today since the debate on nominations from the PolSC is generally limited to discussion on the person nominated and their merits and demerits. Jacob’s CV was made available to the Members of House and that would form the basis to today’s debate.
On every occasion when such debates have been conducted, the Speaker has confined it to the specifics of the matter and allowed a wide-ranging debate on the TTPS or the PolSC.
Therefore, the debate is not expected to be lengthy.
Jacob is expected to retire soon, but in the event that his nomination is approved, he can be hired on contract. For the nomination to be approved, it must receive a majority of votes from the Members of the House and therefore gives the Government the final say.
Mark Hernandez
Hernandez’s nomination has raised eyebrows, given the controversies surrounding the operations of the Hernandez-led Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
Yesterday a full-page advertisement in Newsday castigated the Express for “its toxic editorial” published on March 14, which urged parliamentarians to reject Hernandez’s nomination. The ad, placed by the unknown Citizens in Support of Law Enforcement, Truth and Justice, stated that Hernandez had “passed with flying colours the rigorous recruitment and assessment process” conducted by the “regionally recognised and respected recruitment firm Odyssey” on behalf of the commission. The ad hailed Hernandez’s “organisational skills” and 23-year track record of competence”.
Hernandez, whose LinkedIn profile describes him as a senior adviser at MH Tactical Response Group Ltd, holds a BA in security and risk management from the University of Leicester and a Master of Business Administration from Anglia Ruskin University.
Andre Norton
Andre Norton has served in the Police Service for over 35 years, having joined in September 1985. He holds a BSc (Honours) in computing from the University of Greenwich and an MSc in information systems management from the same university.
He also holds an MSt in applied criminology and police management from the University of Cambridge, and a certificate in law enforcement intelligence analysis from the Canadian College.
He has certifications from the US Department of Treasury in counterfeit us currency and credit card skimming investigations; crisis management from the FBI; fundamentals of network security from the US Department of State; leadership development from the US Department of Justice, and human trafficking, from IOM—UN Migration.
Jacob’s qualifications
• LLB from the University of London;
• Masters of Philosophy in criminology and criminal justice systems at The UWI;
• Post-graduate diploma in mediation studies from The UWI;
• He has done courses in strategic decision making, creative problem solving and analytical thinking and media relations at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business;
• He is the first crime and intelligence analyst in the country to be trained by the UN and the George Mason University in Washington.