Jacob vows ‘timely justice’

ACTING Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has vowed that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will do all in its power to find the killers of three-year-old Nazim Owen and three other people in Diego Martin yesterday morning.

And he is calling on members of the public who may have any information on who may have carried out the crimes to speak up.

“The light over darkness that we as a nation looked forward to has been seemingly overshadowed by the gruesome killing of four persons early this morning, in Diego Martin. What is most disturbing, however, is that Nazim Owen, an innocent three-year-old child, and a young woman, Chelsea Julien, 27, lost their lives in yet another senseless act of gun violence,” the acting commissioner said in a media release yesterday.

Jacob said he did not just want to offer condolences to the families of the deceased and counselling to them from the Victim and Witness Support Unit of the TTPS, he also wished to offer them “timely justice”.

“Yes, the crime scene investigators, forensics personnel, homicide detectives, investigators are all out there, working assiduously to find and bring in the perpetrators. If there is CCTV footage we will use it, witnesses will be interviewed, thorough investigations are under way, and once again I am appealing to anyone who has information that can lead to the capture and arrest of these murderers, we need you to come forward,” Jacob said.

Whatever “erroneous rhetoric” some may have about not trusting the police, the acting commissioner said this should be put aside as information can be provided anonymously via 800-TIPS and the TTPS App.

“Don’t sit on information that can help not only a family, but all of us, to heal from this attack that affects everyone. If we want light to prevail, then we must do what is right, when you see something, please say something to the police,” he said.

