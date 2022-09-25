ACTING Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is recommending yearly polygraph testing (lie-detector testing) of those who work in Customs and Excise and constant vetting of these persons, as well as of those who work in intelligence.
The top cop made the recommendation as he noted that the majority of illegal guns flowing into Trinidad and Tobago are not coming through the borders, but right under the nose of Customs and Excise at the legal ports.
Jacob said, however, that there are challenges because the Customs and Excise Division falls under the Finance Ministry and not under the National Security Ministry, adding he believes this was being reviewed by the Government.
In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, the Commissioner noted that 7,000-plus firearms have been taken off the streets by police officers whom he praised for their tireless work.
He said all arms are working in unison to stem the wave of criminality in the face of obstacles.
“Most of the high-powered weapons and weapons generally are coming in through the legal ports. There are high-powered weapons, revolvers and pistols coming from Venezuela, but that is minuscule to what is coming through our legal ports,” he said.
He said in the last couple years there have been several interceptions of a number of guns coming through the legal ports and all of them were mainly high-powered weapons brought in by organised criminal networks.
Complicity over time
The top cop said many would ask why don’t the police wait and see who comes to collect the guns? He said the police would engage in stakeouts to monitor who will be coming to collect the guns, but no one shows up as they have already been tipped off from someone on the inside who is complicit in the gun trade.
Jacob said fictitious names and addresses would also be used.
“The Customs and Excise have a rigid way in how they recruit, however whether or not they have a continuation of persons doing polygraph and other things over a period must be reviewed. Sometimes you recruit the best of persons and over a period they reach that point of complicity,” he said.
“You always have persons in the underworld who are looking for people and learning about their financial vulnerabilities and then look to befriend them and cause them to be part of their syndicate and then there are others who willingly go into it,” he said.
He recalled that there was a case of a customs officer from Penal who was dismissed from Customs but he still had the stamps and was illegally operating.
The Commissioner said there should be yearly polygraph testing of those who work in Customs and Excise and constant vetting of these persons inclusive of those who work in intelligence.
He said the gun trade is big money and there is the possibility that high-powered weapons are even being rented out by gangs.
Jacob said an AR-15 has a street value of $40,000 to $45,000 and that is around the same price for an AK-47. A pistol is between $15,000 and $20,000 while a revolver is between $10,000 and $12,000.
He said there is an organised network of persons who illegally bring in these firearms and have international connections.
Many guns, he said, are coming through Miami. He said in other to stem the flow, the police are working on all fronts and also with international partners in the United States, Canada and Europe.
Informants fund
The Commissioner said he has also decentralised the “informant fund” in the Police Service.
Detectives, he said, are given the opportunity to develop informants who are people within the criminal circles who provide prudent information to the police and if this information leads to success in clamping down criminal activity that informant is rewarded
The size of the cash reward depends on the information given and can range between $2,000 and $20,000.
He explained that before there was a centralised system where if someone from the South Western division had information, they had to send it to Port of Spain and wait for the ACP, Criminal Division, to sign off on the reward money.
Jacob said now ACPs have access to this funding and can provide it to the informants.
This system, he said, is used by police departments throughout the world.
The Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the hard-working police officers as he noted that there are accelerated awards for patrol officers who recover firearms with some 28 officers recently receiving commendation.