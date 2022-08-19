Jacob warned: Don’t be Govt’s fall guy

Woodbrook residents have expressed opposition to ongoing construction work at Adam Smith Square along Ariapita Avenue being undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) as part of the Government’s Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project.

Phase one of the project includes repair and enhancement of the sidewalks, landscaping, installation of garbage bins, implementation of a cycling lane, demolition of old bus stops and installation of new shuttle stops, new signage, lighting and electronic bollards. Phase two includes using Adam Smith Square to house a police post and public washrooms.