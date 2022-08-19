Jacob warned: Don’t be Govt’s fall guy

The United National Congress is advising acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to be careful not to allow himself to be set up by the Government to be the “fall guy” for their “inability” to deal with crime.
“Do you want to go down in history as the worst performing CoP in our history?” asked Member of Parliament for Naparima Rodney Charles at a UNC news conference yesterday.
“Are you happy to take instructions from, and happy to be in the company of, the hapless Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds, who makes the late Martin Joseph look like a genius, a top performer and a management guru?” he went on.
“Mr Jacob, you know that crime is caused by high-powered guns coming in through legal ports and the problem remains because of no scanners, then it is clear that you are spinning top in mud. You are being set up. Demand that the scanners function.”
At a news conference on Tuesday, Jacob said 60 police officers were called out from vacation leave to increase patrols.
However, Charles felt “nothing measurable” would come out of cancelling officers’ leave.
“It is not enough to have 60 more officers with cancelled leave and on the job, unless we see the effects of their presence in reduced crime,” he said.
Charles said Jacob then “parroted on television the nonsense of his bosses” that the non-passage of the Bail Amendment Bill had emboldened criminals.
“Really? Where is the research behind such a statement? How does that explain escalating crime when the Bail Bill was in operation for a period in which we saw crime rise exponentially? Why did the Bail Amendment Act not help you then?” he asked.
“What about your terrible crime-detection rates, acting CoP? You have to catch criminals first before bail comes into play. Why not complain about the Keith Rowley administration dragging its feet on building the DNA lab?” he added.
“And don’t give the false impression of PNM frontline apologists that bail is now automatic. It is not. Judicial officers have a discretion to not grant bail based on the facts. Stop playing politics and do your job!” Charles scolded.
He said it was clear Jacob was being set up by the Rowley-led Government.
“This is why I am advising acting CoP McDonald Jacob today, do not allow yourself to be set up by this clueless, inept and incompetent Rowley administration as the fall guy for its proven incompetence in dealing with crime,” he said.
Charles said the country must demand Rowley fire Hinds as National Security Minister and take over the portfolio.
“You are the head of the National Security Council. You conned the nation into believing that you would solve crime. You came up with the infamous and idiotic ten-point crime plan. You went to Australia and, just so by vaps, bought two expensive boats,” he said.
“You told us repeatedly as if we did not know that you are the PM of T&T. Well if you are the Prime Minister of T&T, and if you name man, and if you are macho as you think you are, take over the Ministry of National Security, including the TTPS, the SSA (Strategic Services Agency), the Coast Guard and the Special Branch,” Charles stated.
He said T&T should now be renamed a “Tombstone Territory”, as crime was out of control and the country had become a “Wild, Wild West”.
Media bouff
Also addressing the news conference was the UNC’s Sean Sobers, who chastised Rowley for speaking to the media, at Monday’s Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s awards ceremony, about their responsibilities regarding disseminating information.
“Where was all of this responsibility when he, as opposition leader, came to the Parliament with a plethora of documentation claiming it was e-mails as it pertains to some conspiracy to commit murder? Where was his responsibility then, but he and his two-tongue self could come and tell you about your responsibility now?” Sobers said.
“Where is his responsibility now to be the members of this country, the public, when we are faced with this crime scourge currently plaguing this nation? Where is the Government’s responsibility with respect to legislation to assist in curbing crime and criminality? It is clear that they don’t have a clue to treat with this issue. It is clear that the police, unfortunately, are also not able to deal with crime and criminal activity with Trinidad and Tobago,” Sobers said.