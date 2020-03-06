Guyana will become just like Venezuela if President David Granger continues to take charge, says former president Bharrat Jagdeo.
“Yes, it will become like Venezuela because you will have an undemocratic government and you will have people having to flee here for economic reasons but we hope we will get him removed long before that,” said Jagdeo in an interview with the Express on Thursday.
He said if Granger defies the calls by international and regional interests to not transition into power until the election issues are resolved then chaos will break out in Guyana and there will be widespread acts of civil disobedience.
Jagdeo reiterated that the declaration of the results in District 4 was a total fabrication and the verification process was not followed and the figures manipulated.
He vowed that Granger would never be able to lead in peace.
“Should Granger be sworn in we would never recognise Granger, he will be illegitimate and the international community, I believe, will treat him as that because he would be sworn in on the basis of results that are not credible,” he said.
Jagdeo said the opposition is calling on the international community to cripple Granger’s government with sanctions and also for Caricom to stand up for democracy.
“We have called for international sanctions against individuals, freezing of their assets, travel restrictions, including Granger, until he demits office, we will wage a protest right across this country because we can never allow a dictatorship to emerge in Guyana, we suffered for a very long time under the Burnham dictatorship and now we can’t allow our country to go this route again,” he said.
Jagdeo said he called on the chancellor of the judiciary and the chief justice not to be part of this “shameful act”, and also the police to follow the rule of the law. So what next?
Jagdeo said the final declaration has not been made and he hopes the injunction the opposition obtained will be adhered to.
The injunction restrained the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring results in District 4 until a verification process is completed of all the tallies — there must be compliance with Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act under Guyana’s electoral laws.
“They will try to discharge the injunction but the country has to take into account the ten political parties that said they do not accept the results because it is fraudulent, the international community and the observers. So any court that goes ahead in spite of all of this to remove an injunction will be totally complicit with the Granger administration and the hijacking of the elections,” he said.
He said Granger has “dictatorial tendencies” but he never thought he would resort to these tactics.
“We believe they have siphoned off large amounts of assets over the past few years, many of them have not made their declarations to the Integrity Commission, we believe they are panicked now that they have lost the elections and many of them may face money laundering charges and that was one of the reasons they will go to any extent to prevent a new government from being formed,” he said.