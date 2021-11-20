Jaggernauth laid to rest

Sealed in a simple casket, murdered mother of four Rehana Jaggernauth was laid to rest yesterday.
The 30-minute funeral service was attended by her mother, siblings and friends, but the little ones who loved her most were not there.
Jaggernauth’s three young children, ages five, three and two, and her husband were unable to travel from their home in Marac Village, Moruga, to Chaguanas. “Her husband and children were supposed to come to the funeral, but they did not get a ride. We told them to travel to C3 and then someone will pick them up, but they never made it,” a relative told the Sunday Express.
Jaggernauth’s 16-year-old daughter, who lives in Chaguanas with her grandmother, attended the service.
The 33-year-old woman had left her husband and children behind in Moruga to attend her deceased father’s 40-day prayer service in Chaguanas last week.
She was last seen alive walking to a mini mart in Enterprise two Fridays ago. Jaggernauth’s battered body was found floating in the Guayamare River, Caroni, three days later.
An autopsy found she was strangled, stabbed multiple times, beaten and then thrown into the river, where she drowned. No one has been detained in connection with her killing, and relatives are clueless as to why she was tortured and killed.
Now that Jaggernauth has been buried, relatives said they would journey to Moruga to be with her three children. “Rehana’s mom would ask if the children could come and stay with her for a while because we know it will be difficult for the father to take care of them on his own,” the relative said.
Relatives believe Jaggernauth was lured to her death by someone she knew. “Why? We cannot say because she had a good relationship with everyone she knew. But we are certain it has to be someone she knows because she would not go anywhere with someone she does not know,” the relative said.
Her relatives are pleaded with investigators to find those responsible for the crime. “We want justice. She was such a nice person. She did not deserve this. If she quarrel with someone, she would go back first and talk to them,” the relative said.