Jail, $350,000 fine for lying

People entering Trinidad and Tobago who lie about their vaccination status or Covid-19 results information face a maximum fine of $350,000 and one year in jail.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday moved the Quarantine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was approved by the Senate. This means that the stiff penalties will be in place when Trinidad and Tobago’s borders reopen on July 17.
Speaking at the Senate sitting at the Red House in Port of Spain, Al-Rawi noted the Government has issued quarantine protocols for people entering T&T.
He pointed out as it stands now, there is provision for quarantine and breach of quarantine at a public institution or State-designated facility and also breach of self-quarantine.
There is a maximum fine of $250,000 and imprisonment for a term of six months as a summary offence.
However, Al-Rawi noted the Quarantine Act does not have an offence provision for the breach of regulations and, therefore, there is no effective “teeth”.
He said the regulations are necessary to help operationalise the law and, specifically, the only offence that exists at present under the Quarantine Act is a very limited offence where for breach of Section 7 of the Quarantine Act, one is exposed to a maximum fine of $6,000 and imprisonment for six months.
Al-Rawi said Section 7 of the Quarantine Act treats with any person who refuses to answer or knowingly gives an untrue answer to any enquiry made under the authority of the act or intentionally withholds any information reasonably required by him by an officer or a person acting in authority.
He said the section speaks to a person who knowingly furnishes any information which is false or makes a wilful omission, and it further provides for the consequences of assault, resisting or wilfully intimidating officers.
He said the new penalty will be a maximum of $350,000 and one year imprisonment.
“We anticipate with the entry of people coming into Trinidad and Tobago that they will have to document and produce their PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, they would have to document and speak to the truth and validity of their vaccinations and, therefore, we cannot leave the penalty at $6,000 if you tell an untruth to an officer at the point of entry in quarantine circumstances,” he said.
Judicial discretion
Al-Rawi said there is technology where a passenger can upload a PCR test and vaccination documents before arrival.
“This is to protect Trinidad and Tobago livelihoods so we can open the economy, and have persuasive provisions in law to ensure that people tell the truth,” he said.
The AG added that Section 4 will be amended with the insertion of a new subsection which states that the regulations provide that any contravention thereof shall constitute an offence that is punishable by Summary conviction—of a maximum of $250,000 and six months imprisonment.
He explained this does not mean that every breach gets $350,000 and a year imprisonment, adding it is the maximum penalty, but it will be up to the discretion of the judge.
Al-Rawi said in a summary offence, a person can ask for a reprimand and discharge.
“You can get zero dollars and zero cents, you can get no time, that is up to a judicial officer deciding what the circumstances are,” he said.
He added there is a legitimise aim in modernising the law.
“We want to make sure with the opening of borders, the use of technology, that people are conscientiously aware that if they tell an untruth and risk the lives of people in this country, you are also risking the livelihoods of people,” he said.
Opposition senator:
Penalty too harsh
In her contribution, Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said the illegal and unconstitutional locking out of citizens is seeing an end and the Opposition understands that all precautions must be taken as necessary.
However, she said the penalty is too harsh and accounts for an almost 5,000 per cent increase.
“You’re talking about nationals who have been stranded abroad for more than a year coming back into the country who may, and I’m not saying it is excusable, but may run afoul one of these provisions,” she said.
Lutchmedial raised concerns about the monitoring and enforcement of home quarantine as exists currently under the Health Ministry.
She said she has not had a haircut in six months, and the reason for that is an experience she had last December.
She said when she went to her hairdresser, sitting next to her was a person who said she had got notice to home quarantine because someone at her work tested Covid-positive and the person did not bother.
“I so promptly left that place and never went back,” she said.
Lutchmedial said people are not abiding by the quarantine orders issued by the Health Ministry and there is a lack of enforcement.
She said she also came across many cases where people ought to have been issued quarantine orders because someone in their house tested positive, and the Health Ministry was not in contact with them or gave any official order to quarantine.
Lutchmedial added that she spoke to a police officer and asked whether they are checking on people who are ordered to home quarantine.
“He told me sometimes we get a list, sometimes we don’t,” she said.
“The ability of the country to control persons who ought to be in quarantine, to control the information that people are giving, to control the danger to the public that can be presented by people giving false data really hinges on a fine or that of a heavy penalty, but on our ability to properly police this whole system of quarantine,” said Lutchmedial.