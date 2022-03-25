JAILBREAK SCANDAL

A senior prison officer last night confirmed that the vehicle in which escapee Anthony Seepersad was found is currently rented by the Prison Service.
Contacted for comment last night, Kirk Waithe, head of the rental company TCM Lease and Rental Ltd, of Aranjuez, said, “You need to talk to the Prison Service,” and declined further comment.
Earlier yesterday, acting Prison Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar said he had been made aware of allegations that the vehicle in the video recording of the capture of Seepersad had been rented by the Prison Service.
“I cannot speak to that and I am not adding to speculations,” Ramoutar said.
He also steered clear from speculation that a video which purports to capture the arrest of the 28-year-old prisoner is not real.
“As far as I am concerned, and based on all intelligence given, the arrest is real. The escapee is in custody. And that’s where I stand. That’s where my concern is, the recapture of the individuals. I have no interest in the video that is being shared,” Ramoutar told the Express yesterday.
He said he had been made aware of allegations made by a media house that the vehicle captured in the recording had been rented by the Prison Service.
Senior officers in the Prison Service also told the Express the model and registration number of the vehicle involved are those of one which has been rented by the service “in the past”.
The issue was also raised at a police news briefing yesterday in Port of Spain, where public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill said: “Whether the matter was staged or not, the police, apart from the police acting on the information, we will thoroughly investigate this matter, and if people are found to be in breach of the law, they will be prosecuted.”
When asked about the procedure for officers recording arrests, Hill noted citizens are allowed to record police officers during the execution of their duties, so long as it does not interfere with the operation, and as such, similar applications could be made here.
Four escapees slapped with more jail time
Seepersad, 28, was held after police officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force intercepted a silver Suzuki Ciaz along Morne Coco Road in Maraval around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers received intelligence which led them to stop the vehicle which was proceeding in an easterly direction.
The driver of the car was asked to exit.
The man told police he had just finished work and was on his way home, and he had nothing illegal on him.
Officers, however, searched the vehicle and Seepersad was found in the trunk.
He was immediately taken to the Maraval Police Station for questioning before being handed over to officials at the Arouca Police Station.
The driver of the car, who is a relative of Seepersad, is expected to be charged with harbouring a fugitive.
Seepersad is expected to be charged with the offence of escaping lawful custody.
He was the last of five individuals to escape the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on Sunday night to be captured.
Kurien Douglas, 25, and Shaquille Drayton, 30, were arrested at 7.45 p.m. and 8.20 p.m., respectively, on Monday in Dinsley and Tacarigua.
Theon Thomas, 23, was held around 4.30 p.m. on Monday at a home in Mt Dor; and Kevin Jagdeo, 32, was recaptured in the Trincity community shortly after his escape on Sunday.
Those four men appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima First Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping lawful custody.
All four men were then sentenced to two years and eight months of hard labour, in addition to the time they are currently serving.
The escape
Five inmates escaped the Golden Grove Prison around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday by prising open a space in the galvanise roofing of a dormitory cell, through which they then exited.
Prison officers heard a “strange flapping noise” from the southern side of the area and, upon checking, it was observed BRC wire had been cut and the galvanise sheeting had been raised.
Five inmates in that cell, which held ten people, were unaccounted for.
Police were notified, and a search was launched by officers from the Arouca Police Station, North Central Task Force, Emergency Response Patrol Unit, Air Support Mobile Unit, and others.