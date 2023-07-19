Jamaica has refused to grant diplomatic immunity and privileges to the same-sex spouse of an American diplomat, fuelling tensions between the Caribbean nation and the United States.
In turn, the United States has denied a request by the Jamaican government to extend the stay of three diplomats stationed in Jamaica’s Embassy and consulates in the United States.
Media reports out of Jamaica said the issue was sparked after the United States earlier this year made a request to Jamaica that it grant diplomatic immunity and privileges to the married same-sex partner of a diplomat who was set to be posted in Jamaica.
In the US, same-sex marriages are legal.
There was no response to the initial request and a second diplomatic note was sent.
The Jamaican government rejected the request.
Radio Jamaica News reported that a senior government source stated that approving the request would imply Jamaica’s recognition of same-sex marriages, which are illegal in the Caribbean country.
The report stated that the US responded by denying a request by the Jamaican government to extend the stay of three diplomats stationed at Jamaica’s embassy and consulates in the United States.
The three diplomats were served notice by the United States that they must depart the country immediately upon expiration of their five-year diplomatic visas.
A report on timecaribbeanonline.com stated that this development is a departure from the usual practice of routinely granting extensions to diplomatic visas for Jamaican diplomats beyond the initial five-year period.
It added that among those affected by this decision are Jamaica’s ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks, and Consul General Oliver Mair, based in Miami.
The American authorities have demanded that they return to Jamaica later this year.
Attorney Wayne Golding, a member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council in Florida, in an interview with Radio Jamaica News, argued that both the US and Jamaican governments stand to lose in the diplomatic row that is simmering between Washington and Kingston.
He urged the Jamaican government to look at the cost-benefit analysis of its decision.
“You have to look at the bigger picture because the operation of the government of Jamaica through diplomatic personnel within the United States is definitely going to be affected.
“You’re going to have to be moving people out that you probably did not plan to move out, or you’re going to have to bring new people in who are subject to not being accredited also,” he suggested.
Recalling the “Big Stick” policy which exerted US influence in the region decades ago, the attorney suggested that Jamaica was still reeling today from the negative effects.
Golding reiterated that Jamaica must look at the big picture and use diplomatic channels to amicably resolve the current matter as it will be damaging to both countries.