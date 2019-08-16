Jamaican artistes ready ‘to tek over’

“WE come to tek over, man. Jamaica come to tek over.” That jovial declaration from Jamaica’s Carifesta head of delegation Michael Holgate summed up the exuberance and excitement of arriving artists and performers from around the region at Piarco International Airport on Thursday evening.
Delegations from St Lucia, Guyana, Anguilla, Cayman Islands and Haiti also arrived in Trinidad yesterday for Carifesta XIV. The regional cultural showcase, which will be staged at various venues across Trinidad and Tobago from August 16 to 25, officially began last evening with a special opening ceremony at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.