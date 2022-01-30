James Girod’s tests of courage

The story made a legendary newspaperman suspend journalism.
“No reporter is to call him!” the late Owen Baptiste had thundered in the Express newsroom that Thursday of May 18, 1989.
On that day, three women and nine men, holding the fate of two young men in their hands, had decided those two lives should end in the service of justice.
“Guilty” declared the Express front page the next day. Accompanying the story of the High Court verdict and death sentences was a photo, not of the murderous Lincoln Guerra and Brian “Bow” Wallen, but of a young father and husband whose sky the two had darkened forever. James Girod was pictured in a suit and patterned tie, a good-looking man with full hair that touched large ears.
His was a pain too big. The country had to share it, to help him carry that unhuman burden. Owen, hardboiled editor-in-chief, the columnist who acknowledged no sacred cows, was himself a husband and father of two teenage boys. He must have seen that the shape of Girod’s particular hurt was silent and sacred, not to be stirred. At least not right then.
It was a feeling shared by many of Girod’s compatriots who felt they had to do something—anything—to let the 29-year-old know he was not alone.
But he was.
The fateful day
Wallen and Guerra had imposed their own life sentence on him two years prior. On New Year’s morning 1987, the weather not much different from this January—strong breezes with a hint of chill and bright sunshine—Girod, then 27, had driven to the motor racing circuit area of Wallerfield. It was early—10.30 a.m. approximately.
Arthur NR Robinson was prime minister, Eugenio Moore was economic adviser to the government saying “No IMF for T&T”, and this newspaper was selling for 60 cents. Girod carried a camera. The deputy manager of Dainty Garments Manufacturing Co in San Juan was an avid go-cart racing organiser; that new year’s morning he wanted to take photos of a racing track to be used in an upcoming race to be staged by his Go Cart Racing Club.
He parked and was seated in his Mitsubishi Galant car with his wife, Lesley-Ann, only 23, and their bouncing baby boy, seven-month-old Gregg Andrew. Everything about the family said hope: the couple was young and beautiful; the baby was new; it was a new morning of a new year. That day, on that spot, the fledgling family was to encounter ancient human evil.
Wallen and Guerra descended on the family with cutlasses and a knife. By the time they were done, symbols of love—engagement and wedding rings—had been stolen and hope had been cut away: Lesley-Ann and her baby were savaged and killed. James Girod, the young husband and father, was left for dead.
But Guerra, himself just 23 years old and reportedly orphaned at seven, underestimated Girod’s will to live and protect his family. Girod survived being strangled with his own trousers, being drowned in a river and stabbed in the neck. Gurgling blood, he searched for his loved ones. Unable to find them, he stumbled along a trace towards the main road. He collapsed there.
But he came to. At some point, a truck rumbled past. Ramcharan Ragoonanan was driving. He had already rolled heavily past the bloodied and desperate Girod. He stopped, reversed and rescued his fellowman.
It was reported then that Girod, unable to speak from the stab wound to his neck, wrote a note for the police.
That Thursday in 1989 in the Express newsroom, Owen preparing to put the “Guilty” headline on the front page, having issued his edict, was to be the full stop on a story of man’s savagery to man.
A year later, in April 1990, Guerra escaped Death Row at the State Prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, and ran to what he knew: the forbidding forests of the Northern Range. For 79 days he was T&T’s most wanted, and most sighted, fugitive. The story of the Girod family returned to the front pages.
Then Express crime reporter Alva Viarruel remembers that when police and soldiers zeroed in on Guerra’s location, Guerra, in dark irony, pleaded for his life. “Please, soldier! Oh God, soldier! Don’t kill me! I want to live!”
Viarruel recalls villagers were out in numbers to look into the face of the human who had done unhuman things. In the time it took for the party of officers and soldiers to place him in a police vehicle, Viarruel wrote then, Guerra confessed he tried to kill Girod and that Wallen murdered the mother and baby.
Historic capture
His capture in Matelot was historic. It was the first time another young man, 27-year-old Archilus Phillips, then Commander of Special Forces in the army, received an order from the State to bring in a fugitive dead or alive. It was a nod to Phillips’ own professional discipline that, having captured Guerra alive, he brought him out alive.
Guerra continues to spend his days and nights in prison. Wallen died in prison of an illness on July 29, 1994.
Wallen’s story over and Guerra’s suspended, James Girod is now asked to survive another unspeakable tragedy. His 30-year-old daughter, Vanna Girod, was found dead in the waters of Arnos Vale, Tobago, last Wednesday.
Again, the country shares his pain. Again, 35 years later, James Girod’s courage is tested.
Tomorrow: Recapturing Lincoln Guerra: dead or alive