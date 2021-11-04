JANEKA FOUND DEAD

The search for Kezia Jeneka Guerra ended in horror yesterday when her body was discovered in a shallow grave near a river off Santa Barbara Road in Maracas, St Joseph.
Police said the grave was an estimated four feet deep.
Near its location were flags and other items traditionally used for prayer rituals, however, police said due to the nearby river, there was no immediate link.
Guerra’s body was in a state of decomposition, and as such police could not say what may have led to her death. A post mortem has been ordered.
Police believe, however, that Guerra was murdered.
The investigators, supervised by DCP McDonald Jacob, and led by ACP Samaroo, ASP Powder, Sgt Wellington, Sgt Ramjohn, Cpl Dedier, Cpl Maharaj, and others, were led to the area by a Venezuelan man who currently resides in the St Joseph community.
He told police he had been hired to dig a grave in the area but had no involvement in killing the 26-year-old woman.
The body was viewed by relatives and positively identified by the clothing she was wearing, as well as a tattoo on her right hand.
Guerra’s handbag was found on Wednesday morning in a forested area off Acono Road, St Joseph, some 12 miles away. Her identification documents, cash and cellphone charger were in the bag but her iPhone 8 phone could not be located.
Heartbroken
Guerra was last seen alive last Saturday when she left the Moraldo Trace, Santa Cruz, home of her boyfriend Dillon Huggins.
Speaking with the media at Santa Barbara Street yesterday after viewing Guerra’s body, Huggins said he was heartbroken to learn of her death.
“She was a loving woman. Kind-hearted and sweet. Everyone who knew her loved her. She loved kids and will go out of her way for children. She is not a person to fuss and fight and make bacchanal. So this right here, this is a difficult thing for me to process,” Huggins said.
He recalled that he and Guerra had been in a relationship for about six months, and she would often stay at his home at Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud.
He said last Saturday around 10.30 a.m., he told Guerra he was going out for the weekend to hunt. She informed him that she would be going out, too, and that she was meeting the 15-year-old daughter of a man she knew to go shopping in Trincity Mall.
“The last thing she said to me was not to come back with my hands swinging because I know this is her birthday month. Her birthday would have been November 24. So I just laughed and told her she’s safe. I will bring back something for her. She then packed a bag, and she left the home and that was it. That was the last time I saw her,” Huggins said.
Stalked by a man
Huggins told the Express he then went to Rincon on the North Coast to fish and hunt on Saturday afternoon.
He returned home around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and noticed Guerra was not at home.
At the time, he said he tried calling and messaging her, but got no response.
He said while he thought it strange, he didn’t make much of it, because he knew she “was not the type of person to spend nights out”. He then went by a neighbour to lime.
When he returned home about 9.45 p.m. and Guerra still was not there, he said he became alarmed.
After about an hour, with no word from Guerra, he attempted to contact relatives, but no one knew where she was.
He then made a report to the police
Huggins said while he did not know Guerra’s male friend, he suspected she was being stalked by a man from her past.
He also said social media comments about her ‘death’ on Monday, while she was still unaccounted for, hurt him and her relatives deeply.
“I honestly was holding out hope, but something in me didn’t think she was alive. Like I said, she doesn’t stay out like this, and no one called to say there was a ransom or anything. And then when police are telling us they are searching for her, people on social media were saying they found her. So that already hurt us, and I guess in a way, prepared us for this news today because we were devastated when he heard it earlier this week,” Huggins said.
Main suspect dead
The father of the teenager with whom Guerra was going shopping was found dead at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday in Curepe.
Police said he died by suicide on ingesting a poisonous substance.
Police said the 36-year-old man was detained on Saturday night along Acono Road, after he and two Venezuelan men were found in a car that was parked at the side of the roadway.
Police said the men begun acting suspiciously when officers offered to wait for a tow-truck to arrive, and as a result, they were all detained for questioning.
After some hours, when background checks were made and it was confirmed that, at the time, none of the men had any records or reports against their names, all three were released.
The man was found dead later that day at his home along Riverside Road.
It was only after this that Guerra was reported missing and police received intelligence which linked the two incidents.
Police said they searched the Curepe home of the deceased man, but there were no signs Guerra had been there.
The Express was told by Guerra’s relatives yesterday that the last exchange they had with her was on her phone on Sunday morning when a message was sent asking her how she was doing.
“Yes, I am happy,” is all the message from her read.
Relatives claimed that the 36-year-old man was a close friend of Guerra’s for some time, and as such they found the circumstances of his death and her disappearance alarming.