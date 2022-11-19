January 9 start for court case

THE High Court will on January 9 and 10 next year hear oral submissions from attorneys for the Cabinet and those representing social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj on the issue of the postponement of local government elections by one year.
On Tuesday, Balgobin Maharaj filed an application for leave to pursue judicial review proceedings against the move that he said was unlawful and unconstitutional.
The application came up for hearing before Justice Jacqueline Wilson yesterday afternoon during which the judge set various deadlines between December 2, and 23, for the filing of submissions and affidavits in reply.
While the application was heard in chambers, the Express understands that Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, who appeared along with attorney Rishi Dass for the Cabinet, suggested that the matter proceeded by way of a “rolled-up hearing”.
This essentially means that during the proceedings in January, the judge would be considering both the leave application and evidence in the case at the same time.
This route was suggested because of the urgency of the matter having to be resolved.
The Express further understands that Balgobin Maharaj’s attorneys, led by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan, agreed to the rolled-up hearing.
Appearing together with Ramlogan for Balgobin Maharaj are Jayanti Lutchmedial, Renuka Rambhajan, Robert Abdool-Mitchell, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.
Lutchmedial made submissions on behalf of Balgobin Maharaj and requested that the court set tight deadlines for the filing of the submissions.
The election was scheduled to take place sometime between December 4, this year and March 4, 2023.
However, during a news conference earlier this month, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi said the life of regional corporations had been extended for another year. This in effect meant that the elections are postponed.
Deceiving the electorate
Balgobin Maharaj stated in his application that the term of office for councillors and aldermen was prescribed and fixed by the law at the time of their election in December 2019. And that term spanned only three years.
“The purported extension of their term of office by one year is based on an error of law as this can only be accomplished if the amendment (to the Local Government Reform Bill) was clearly and unambiguously and retrospective on the expressed parliamentary understanding that the effect was to increase the term limits of the councillors and aldermen, the consequence of which, was to postpone the local government elections for one year.
“Neither of this has happened and hence the amendment does not and cannot achieve these objectives,” the application stated.
It went on to add that the attempt to delay the elections is undemocratic and tantamount to a deception of the electorate.
“This is because the Government’s promotion and the express intent of the legislation was to bring about ‘local government reform’ and, therefore, it could not and was not aimed at increasing the terms of the incumbent councillors and aldermen.”
The decision denies the electorate of their constitutional right and legitimate expectation that the councillors whom they elected by virtue of the last election would only be in office for a three-year term and that they would have the opportunity to elect new representatives for a new term of office, he said.