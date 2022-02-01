January has ended with 535 Covid deaths and 19,650 positive cases of the virus—the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In December, a total of 20,538 infections were recorded while there were 711 deaths.
The Ministry of Health reported nine additional deaths yesterday.
They were:
• One elderly man
• Three elderly women
• Three middle-aged men
• One middle-aged woman
• One young man
The comorbidities present in the deceased included diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, heart disease, cancer, obesity and a history of strokes.
Six of the deceased patients had multiple comorbidities, two each had only one comorbidity and one had no known medical conditions.
This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit T&T in March 2020 to 3,404.
The ministry also reported 359 additional Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing total cases to 111,549. Tobago recorded one positive case yesterday.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stands at 19,841.
The ministry said 400 positive patients are in hospital, 98 are in step-down facilities and 18,984 are in home self-isolation.