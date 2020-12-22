JCC to AG: Enlighten the public on procurement issues

A more infectious strain of Covid-19 emerging out of the United Kingdom yesterday sent local health and Government officials into caucus for hours.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh earlier called on the local population “not to panic”. He pleaded for the population to reinforce adherence to the public health protocols aimed at reducing spread of the virus over Christmas and into New Year’s.

Deyalsingh said Covid-19’s mutation into a viru­lent strain that appears to be up to 70 times more transmissible was expected behaviour for a ­virus. He reiterated the common cold and influenza viruses mutate every year, and assured that vaccines take these changes into consideration.