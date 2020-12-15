Jearlean sorry, spared ‘Privileges’

Jearlean John----use

Jearlean John

Opposition Senator Jearlean John yesterday “humbly” apolo­gised and was spared referral to the Privileges Committee for statements critical of Senator Maria Dillon-Remy made in a newspaper interview following the passage of the Procurement Bill last week.

John’s apology, which was made in the Senate yesterday under the item “Personal Explanation”, came immediately before Senate President Christine Kangaloo gave her ruling on the request from the coordinator of the Independent Bench, Senator Paul Richards, to have John sent to the Privileges Committee for contempt.

Kangaloo, in announcing her decision, stated: “In light of the personal explanation proffered by Senator John earlier in the proceedings, I will not be referring Senator John to the Committee of Privileges.

“In this particular case, Senator John’s personal explanation has enabled this Senate to avoid having to pursue this matter further. It is, of course, not only eminently sensible, but it is the duty and the responsibility of all honourable senators to avoid making statements which can be interpreted as constituting improper reflections on the character and conduct of the members of the Senate, or which otherwise might have the tendency to bring the Senate and its members into disrepute.”

John, in delivering her apology, said there were strong public statements and severe criticisms of the Procurement Bill and she, along with her Opposition colleagues, joined “this heightened public concern”, and it was in this context that she made “some ­remarks” immediately following the passage of the bill.

“At no time did I mean any harm, ill-will or disrespect to any Independent senator and, by extension, the Senate. In this regard, I humbly apologise to Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy, to you, Madam President, and to the Senate for the criticism made,” she said.

Kangaloo said while senators had the liberty to freely express their views, particularly on matters of significant national interest, this liberty ought not to be abused by directly or indirectly imputing motives to any Member of Parliament.

