Jehlano is free

JEHLANO Romney, who was a suspect in the death of Police Constable Clarence Gilkes until the results of a post-mortem cast doubt, is now a free man.
Romney’s status was confirmed yesterday by Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
“In fact he was allowed to leave the Homicide Bureau this morning and he left in the company of his family members,” Jacob told i95.5 FM.
He said the decision was made after investigators consulted with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Saturday evening.
Investigators are continuing enquiries but 29-year-old Jehlano was allowed to leave, he added.
Jacob said the investigation’s main focus would be on ballistic testing of all the firearms used by the police on the day of the incident.
He said a team from the Forensic Science Centre is “working over the holiday weekend” and estimated that by next week they would have their results.
Gilkes was killed on April 22 when, according to police, he and a team of officers attempted to arrest a man at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin.
Police said they received a report that men were seen brandishing assault rifles along the road and officers from the Western Division Task Force responded.
They said they came under gunfire and took cover and fired back. They then realised that Gilkes had been shot in his neck.
A post-mortem performed on Gilkes’s body last Tuesday concluded that he had been shot to the back of his head close to his neck.