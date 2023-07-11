Five-year-old Jenysa Murray, who was rescued 15 hours after falling inside a river behind her relatives’ home in Erin two Saturdays ago, is in good health and spirits.
Her mother, however, has not recovered from the trauma and refuses let the child out of her sight.
In an interview yesterday, Marina Murray said she has not had a good night’s sleep since the incident and feels responsible for what happened. The mother and child returned to their home in Maloney last week Monday.
“We came home and Jenysa is doing well. The bruises are almost gone and she is in good spirits. It doesn’t seem like she remembers what happened. She is a happy, playful child again. But I am not doing well. I keep thinking what could have happened and how much danger my child was in. I feel responsible because I allowed her to go there,” she said.
Murray said she had not left her child since Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader Vallence Rambharat handed Jenysa over to her that Saturday morning.
“I am not letting her go. I keep watching her all the time, when she playing, sleeping, anything she doing. I work only on Saturdays as a cleaner and I will take her with me,” she said.
Murray said she was hoping to enrol the child at a vacation camp for autistic children. “I am trying to organise the funds to send her to the summer camp. She really enjoys it. But it is $700 and I work one day a week. So if I can afford it, I will send her so she will be safe,” the mother said.
Murray said her daughter was also scheduled to begin physical therapy.
The mother said she intends to spend more time caring for her child, who was diagnosed with autism at age two. “I am not allowing her to go anywhere without me again. I don’t think I would have survived losing Jenysa. I will not allow anything to happen to her again,” she said.
Jenysa was spending time at her father’s home in Erin when she went missing on July 1.
She was last seen by her father lying on a bench in the gallery of the house playing with a basket cover.
Her father, Jason Alleyne, was bathing with a hose in the front yard.
Alleyne told police he looked away for a “few seconds” and Jensya was gone.
He began searching for her but Jenysa could not be found.
The Carapal River is located approximately 20 feet away from the home.
A team of fire officer, police and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team began searching at nightfall.
At around 7.50 a.m., Jenysa was spotted sitting on the bank of the river, 300 metres from the Erin Beach.
Her mother said she was thankful to the hunters group for not losing faith.
“I don’t know how to thank the Search and Rescue Team. They told me they bringing back my child alive. God, whoever put that team together, keep them together and just keep them strong, give them strength. We need to do something for that Search and Rescue Team,” she said.