JEREEM’S DREAM COMES TRUE

“Coach told me to drop the hammer in the final, and that’s what I wanted to do... just drop the hammer.”
Trinidad and Tobago track star Jereem “The Dream” Richards followed the instructions of his coach, American Lance Brauman, producing one of the standout performances at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to repeat as Men’s 200 metres champion in Birmingham, England, yesterday.
Richards stopped the clock at a Games record 19.80 seconds to dominate the championship race, finishing well ahead of England’s Zharnel Hughes, the silver medallist in 20.12. Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah clocked 20.49 to claim bronze.
“I’ve been on a mission,” Richards declared afterwards. “I was very conservative throughout the rounds, and I just wanted to make a statement.”
And what a statement the Point Fortin sprinter made at the Alexander Stadium!
Billed as a rematch between Richards and Hughes, following the half-lap final drama at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, the former changed the storyline, making it a race against the clock.
Richards had the edge coming off the turn, and was in full control halfway down the straight. He motored to the line, crossing in a personal best 19.80 for an emphatic victory. In 2018, Hughes had finished just ahead of Richards, but was adjudged to have impeded the T&T athlete with his flailing left arm, and was disqualified. In 2022, Richards was a clear winner.
“Praise, thanks, glory to God. I’ve been training very hard this year, and I had a great support team, my family, my friends, everyone,” Richards said.
‘God’s timing is
the best’
Last month, Richards finished sixth in the World Athletics Championship 200m final in Eugene, Oregon, USA, in 20.08 seconds. Yesterday’s showing was a huge improvement in both placing and time. The 19.80 golden run was just three-hundredths of a second outside Ato Boldon’s 19.77 T&T record.
“This makes up for Eugene,” said Richards. “A lot. To leave here with a personal best, and so close to the national record once again... I’ll take the record at some time. It could be gone this season. I still have a few more meets to go, but the main focus is just to keep on running fast and stay healthy. I want to get the record, but it’s not my main focus. God’s timing is the best,”
Richards was a relieved man at the end of the Birmingham 2022 200m final.
“The two major meets for the season are done, so mentally a big weight has come off my chest. World Championship finished. Commonwealth finished. Job done both ways, and I’m happy. Praise God.”
Richards is expected to receive his gold medal at five o’clock this morning (TT time).
“I have one request. If I could get the National Anthem tomorrow (today), please God, in the steelpan rendition, that would make my day. That’s my favourite anthem,” he said.
Richards took T&T’s Birmingham 2022 medal tally to four, adding 200 gold to the gold, silver and bronze earned by cycling star Nicholas Paul.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was yesterday among the many people sending congratulatory messages to Richards, who captured the country’s 12th title in 88 years of Commonwealth Games participation.
Of greater significance for the 28-year-old was the opportunity to honour his friend and T&T teammate, Deon Lendore, who died in January in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA.
Lendore’s signature “Moodset” symbol and archer celebration were both on show yesterday, courtesy of “The Dream”. The deceased quarter-miler was also in focus as Richards lay flat on his back on the track, thanking God for his many blessings.
“I know Deon is smiling right now,” he said.