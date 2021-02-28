Jeremie threatens to sue Moonilal

FORMER attorney general John Jeremie SC has signalled his intention to sue Oropouche East Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal for defamation.
A pre-action protocol letters from Jeremie and a company named Energy Dynamics Limited, outlined statements made by Moonilal during a public virtual platform, streamed on the United National Congress YouTube page on February 11.
During the presentation, Moonilal spoke about closed circuit televison (CCTV) cameras and an $84 million contract with the Ministry of National Security.
The pre-action protocol letter stated that the live feed was viewed by 4,367 people and continues to be accessible to the world at large.
The letter claimed: “The defamatory statements were uttered maliciously and were designed to bring our client into odium and contempt when given their ordinary and plain meaning.”
It was said that the statements made were “completely false on all accounts and without any merit”.
The February 15 pre-action letter to Moonilal called for him to make and publish a public apology, admit liability and remove the statements and YouTube video within 48 hours.
It also called for him to give an undertaking that the accusations would not be repeated. It was added that should he fail to comply, legal action would be initiated.
Moonilal was given seven days from the receipt of the letter to respond.
Moonilal’s attorney, Jayanti Lutchmedial, in a letter stated, as a preliminary response, that Moonilal made no admission of defamation against Jeremie or Energy Dynamics and accepted no liability.
It was also said that Moonilal did not own the rights to the YouTube video and could not authorise its removal.
She said that the seven-day time frame for a response was unjustified given the serious nature of the proposed claim. Lutchmedial said the pre-action protocol practice directions were intended to encourage the exchange of information about the prospective legal claim, which could only be done if a proposed defendant had had the benefit of full and comprehensive legal advice.
She said a response to the allegations made by Jeremie and the company will be given on or before March 19.
Lutchmedial requested that they hold their hand on litigation until Moonilal had been afforded the opportunity to avail himself to full advice from his attorney.
Speaking to reporters at Debe while accompanied by Barrackpore West councillor Nicholas Khanhai, during the presentation of a wheelchair to constituent Haspathi Singh on Saturday, Moonilal said he will not be silenced or intimidated.
He said his attorneys followed the process and sent the letter in response.
He added: “My lawyers have looked at it, they are clearly saying that it is frivolous and a waste of time and effort… It is an attempt to intimidate and harass me but I will have none of it and I want to alert Mr Jeremie and others that they cannot use the court to duck, they cannot use the court to hide from burning questions in the public domain that, as a Member of Parliament, I took an oath to ask those questions.
“All Mr Jeremie had to do was issue a press release, he’s a former attorney general, he knows, and indicate whether or not you are involved, we cast no aspersions on him but he didn’t choose to do this, he chose to sue and therefore we will go to the court and confront him and all the questions I have for Mr Jeremie, I will put it to him in the witness box.”
Covid vaccines
Moonilal also raised issue with the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said this country is going to get 20 per cent of the vaccine from the COVAX Facility.
“That is a serious concern because it means that even if we get all...and we are not getting all, we will still not reach the 70 per cent for herd immunity in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Moonilal.
He also said that to receive the vaccine through COVAX, the country’s record will be viewed.
“If you have a good record, the cases of Covid-19 per day is low, they will tell you, look you don’t deserve it, another country with a high rate deserves it. So even when you order, you wouldn’t get what you order if your rate is low. So, in a layman way, you could be punished for doing well because the vaccines would go to other countries that have a higher rate of infection.” Moonilal said.
He added: “At this stage, the COVAX system will not give us, not even 20 per cent of what we require. The Government is making no efforts to get vaccines elsewhere and it speaks to a crisis, there’s an impending crisis with the administration of vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He also spoke about ANSA McAl’s plan to freely offer vaccines to its 6,000 members of staff and their immediate families, once vaccines become available.
Moonilal called on the Minister of Health to clarify the process of distribution by employers as he said it may destroy the structure of priority that the Government has been putting in place.
“How are these employers going to administer this vaccine? Is it that in a company, whether it’s McAL or another employer, are they going to break the rules? Are they going to break the line? Is this a system that will create haves and haves not? Is this a system that will create vaccines for the rich and no vaccines for the poor because people are employed by certain employers who can now access vaccines through the Government or privately?”
Speaking during Saturday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference, without naming any company, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said: “The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago welcomes any initiative by private sector organisations to vaccinate their employees free of charge… This particular entity, and they are to be applauded, will purchase vaccines from the private sector.”