Jesse’s ambition: a cricket commentator

BORN at 26 weeks, weighing 680 grammes, Jesse Stewart has been fighting for his life since day one. And before his first birthday Jesse was diagnosed with cerebral palsy—a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
But his parents were not discouraged.
Mother Seema Stewart was now focused on raising her third-born son as a “normal child”. The challenges were many, Stewart said in an interview last week, but Jesse was determined and willing to learn.
So committed was he, that Jesse wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in March this year.
His teacher was his mother.
A photo of a smiling Jesse was shared to social media on the day of the SEA examination. Relatives and strangers congratulated the 12-year-old and his mother on their courageous journey.
Stewart agreed to share her story with the Express.
She said, “Jesse has two older siblings, ages 27 and 28. Boys that were premature and are normal. My pregnancy was normal until Wednesday, September 15, 2010, I started experiencing lower tummy pains. I went to the Health Centre in Chaguanas and was greeted by the guard who determined if I should see a doctor there or go to the hospital, he told me I have to go to the hospital if I have vehicle. As soon as I entered (hospital) an IV was placed in my arm. They started to prepare me for C-section.”
There were murmurs that there was no heartbeat and the baby was in distress. But Jesse was fighting to stay with his mother and entered the world crying. He would remain at the hospital for one month, getting stronger every day.
“After a couple of months, we noticed Jesse kept pushing back his neck constantly and that’s when we thought we should get this checked out. We took him to a paediatric specialist and it was confirmed. We were told due to Jesse being premature and not having enough oxygen to his brain at the moment, Jesse has cerebral palsy,” Stewart recalled.
Stewart said her son’s preparation for SEA was no different from other children. Jesse soon began to manage his days—school, lessons, therapy and family time.
“Jesse is an amazing, bright, loving, caring child. He loves simple things like hugs and family chats. He loves animals, if I allow him we will have a zoo, loves his cat and dog. Jesse is also in our children church choir, he loves singing,” she said.
But his greatest love of all, Stewart said, is cricket. In fact, Jesse wants to be a cricket commentator and has already started practising.
“One of the things you cannot separate Jesse from is cricket, he loves it so much that he trained himself to commentate cricket matches. Jesse cannot walk far distance but when Bravo was playing in the IPL he walked the entire Centre City Mall to purchase a Bravo T-Shirt,” she said.
To parents with children in need of extra care, Stewart said, they should never feel cheated or disheartened.
“All they need is someone to believe in them, and they will make us proud. Life with a special need is very different, you just can’t do the things you used to doing, it’s tough at times, most times. But we go to that source of help and strength from above,” she said.
She appealed to parents to love their “special children” and believe in them.