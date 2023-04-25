HIS story of strength and ambition touched many hearts but it was one response that has left Jesse Stewart feeling like the luckiest boy alive.
Jesse’s journey with cerebral palsy was highlighted in the Express yesterday. In that story, through his mother he shared his love for cricket and his dream of becoming a sports commentator.
He also noted his love for Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo and, by mid-morning, Bravo had posted a message to Jesse on social media.
In a 28-second video message, Bravo said, “Hey, Jesse, this is the champion DJ Bravo. I want to take this time to wish you all the best. I just saw your article, very inspiring, keep inspiring others, keep strong, keep the faith. You are the real champion.”
‘I had to calm Jesse’
Then he sang, “Everybody know Jesse a champion….champion, champion. All the best to the champion Jesse.”
Jesse’s mother, Seema Stewart, said her son was overjoyed by the message from his idol. “I had to calm Jesse, he was super excited,” she said.
The 12-year-old boy then posted a video message thanking Bravo.
He said, “Hi the greatest of all champions, you have just made me so excited today. I can’t make up words for it. I am unspeakable. Thank you for acknowledging me and I also wish you the best in all your future cricket endeavours. Bye, have a great day.”
The Express spoke with Jesse’s mother last week about her challenges in educating her special needs child, taking him to the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
Stewart said her son was determined to learn and improve himself. And despite his challenges, Jesse made it to the examination in March.
Jesse could not be part of the regular school system, his mother said, as he required an aide. And she became his teacher and caregiver.
Stewart taught her son on her own, accessing the Ministry of Education syllabus and textbooks, until he reached the third standard level.
“Then I started to pay teachers privately to give me work outline and just before he entered Standard Five we registered at the CTS College. They have an online primary school which worked great for us. Jesse started completing SEA booklets, and meeting all his demands. His Language Arts teacher knew it was a struggle for us to give him extra lessons and she decided to give him free lessons together with her lessons class. We were thankful,” she said.
Stewart said her son’s preparation for SEA was no different from other children. Jesse soon began to manage his days—school, lessons, therapy and family time, she said.
But Jesse’s greatest love, his mother said, was cricket. His dream is to become a cricket commentator.
She shared a video with the Express of Jesse showing off his skills, commenting on a recent match.
“One of the things you cannot separate Jesse from is cricket, he loves it so much that he trained himself to comment on cricket matches. Jesse cannot walk far distance but when Bravo was playing in the IPL he walked the entire Centre City Mall to purchase a bravo T-shirt,” she said.
And that was the line that caught Bravo’s attention yesterday.
Jesse’s mother said, “My son is overjoyed. He could not believe his all-time favourite cricketer knows who he is. And he cannot wait to meet him.”